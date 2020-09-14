The increasing launch of effective drugs is a key factor driving the U.S. secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026.” The secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market was valued at USD 4.34 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0%.

The report covers :

o Global U.S. secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

AbbVie Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

Please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/u-s-secondary-hyperparathyroidism-shpt-treatment-market-101664

Emerging Guidelines By Government Authorities Will Boost Growth

The increasing government initiatives for improvising secondary hyperparathyroidism management will create growth opportunities for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. The aim of SHPT treatment is to manage the biochemical markers of bone and mineral metabolism, which are directly linked to cardiovascular events and bone fractures by extensive epidemiologic evidence. International & national organizations in the U.S. and working groups such as the National Kidney Foundation have published various clinical guidance documents to encourage best practices in managing SHPT. Furthermore, increasing awareness about SHPT in physicians, as well as clinical specialists, have improved the treatment regimen for its management. The improvement in earlier identification and assessment of SHPT for mineral metabolism in CKD & ESRD will have a positive impact on secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market growth. The reduction in associated complications for the management of SHPT is expected to accelerate growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Kidney Disease Will Stimulate Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease among geriatric population as well as general population will enable the growth of the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15% of U.S adults, which, is, 37 million people are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Additionally, CKD is found more common in people aged 65 years or older than in people aged 45-64 years. The rising cases of renal disease and increasing patient pool will have a significant impact on the market. The increasing cost burden for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism will further encourage growth of the market. In addition, the launch of generic form of Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets will bode well for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. For instance, Cipla Inc. and its subsidiary Cipla USA Inc. announced the launch of a generic form of Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in USA. Moreover, Amgen Inc. announced the USFDA approval of Parsabiv for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The approval for Parsabiv will also aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

