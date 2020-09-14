Gypsum Board Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Gypsum Board Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Gypsum Board market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Gypsum Board Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Gypsum Board Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investments in the Construction Sector in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

– The construction sector in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific has been growing rapidly.

– The housing authorities of Hong Kong launched a number of measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing. The authorities projected a capital expenditure of HKD 23,923 million in construction, in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e., 7% higher than the budget allotted for the fiscal year 2017, in order to construct more affordable apartments.

– The China New Urbanization project 2014-2020 has also been initiated by the government, in order to provide social housing to migrants, as well as, expand the existing urban facilities in major cities.

– Similarly, the Indian construction sector is growing at a tremendous rate (approximately 7-8%), with urbanization projects and new construction activities, such as bridges, dams, roads, railways (metro rails), urban infrastructures, buildings, and others.

– The 100% FDI in the construction sector has also supported the industry growth and the government initiative ‘Housing for All by 2022’ is supporting the new construction activities in the country.

– In addition, the country is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing, over the next seven years, during which, the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024 in India.

North America to Dominate the Market

The North American region dominated the global market share in 2018. More than 97% of the structures constructed in the United States required gypsum board. With the growing trend of multi-family building, and rise in migration to cities, the US Census Bureau has been providing more permits for the construction of new residential buildings. For instance, in 2015, 41% of the permits were issued for the construction of multi-family residence, by the US Census Bureau.

Canada’s commercial and residential sectors are witnessing significant growth rates, majorly driven by government initiatives and rising immigration in the country. The consumer expenditure in Canada has increased by a margin of almost 3% in 2017, over 2016, thus, increasing the demand for remodeling of houses, which is boosting the gypsum board market in the country. Non-residential growth is expected to jump by almost 6% in 2018, after the 1% growth in 2017. This growth is attributed to Canada’s transition to a more high-tech, service-based economy, from an economy based on natural resources.

Detailed TOC of Gypsum Board Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Investments in Construction Sector in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Repair Activities in Developed Nations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Prone to Water Damage

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Wall Board

5.1.2 Ceiling Board

5.1.3 Pre-decorated Board

5.2 Thickness

5.2.1 1/2-inch

5.2.2 5/8-inch

5.2.3 Other Thicknesses

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Residential Sector

5.3.2 Institutional Sector

5.3.3 Industrial Sector

5.3.4 Commercial Sector

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Gypsum

6.4.2 BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd

6.4.3 USG Corporation (KNAUF)

6.4.4 Beijing New Building Material Public Limited Company (BNBM Group)

6.4.5 Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Continental Building Products

6.4.7 Everest Industries Limited

6.4.8 Georgia-Pacific LLC

6.4.9 Global Gypsum Board Co. LLC (Gypcore)

6.4.10 Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd

6.4.11 PABCO Building Products LLC

6.4.12 LafargeHolcim

6.4.13 Osman Group

6.4.14 Saint-Gobain

6.4.15 USG Boral

6.4.16 Knauf Gips KG

6.4.17 VANS Gypsum

6.4.18 VOLMA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rapid Growth of Construction Sector

