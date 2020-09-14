“Hafnium Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Hafnium market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Hafnium Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Hafnium Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

– Increasing usage of hafnium as a superalloy in the aerospace industry, primarily due to its high thermal stability in both compound and metallic forms, is driving the market, globally.

– Hafnium superalloys are primarily used in jet/rocket engines. Hafnium constitutes about 10% of the composition in niobium-based alloy used for rocket engine nozzles. It is considered irreplaceable in the MAR M 247 superalloy, used in the hot part of jet engines (turbine blades and vanes).

– Hafnium’s stability and strength at high temperatures, in both metallic and compound forms, make it ideal for several aerospace applications. It is generally used in the alloy form in combination with other metals, such as iron, niobium, tantalum, and titanium.

– Hafnium diboride (HfB2) is used for ultra-high-temperature ceramics or coatings, for components in NASA atmospheric re-entry modules.

– The demand for new aircraft is increasing globally, and the aerospace industry is aiming to introduce innovative solutions to improve manufacturing time and save costs. Thus, hafnium superalloys are gaining popularity, in terms of increasing fuel efficiency.

United States to Dominate the Market

The United States accounted for the largest share of the market, consuming a share of around 27.4% of the global market, in 2018. The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy. Owing to the increasing demand from nuclear reactors, the aerospace industry, industrial turbines, etc., the demand for hafnium has rapidly increased in the past few years. The United States is one of the largest producers of nuclear power in the world. The country has 60 commercial nuclear power plants, with 98 operating nuclear reactors in 30 states. Additionally, surging demand for hafnium from other applications in the country is driving the market.

