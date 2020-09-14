Halal Ingredients Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XXX % by 2027

Halal is an Arabic word which means permitted or lawful. Halal terms are generally used for food products, meat products, personal care products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and food contact materials. Halal ingredients are those which are free from any component that Muslims are prohibited from consuming according to Islamic law (Sharia). The halal ingredient are halal animal’s meat when the animal is slaughtered according to sharia rules, vegetable, plants, fish and chemical origin without alcohol.

Some of the leading players in the Halal Ingredients market are

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Barentz International B.V.

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Halagel (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke Dsm N.V

Symrise AG

The Archer Daniels Midland

The global halal ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application and ingredient type. Based on application, the market is segmented into food &beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. On the basis of the ingredient type the market is segmented into ingredients for the food & beverage industry, ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry and ingredients for the cosmetic industry.

The increase in the Muslim population is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for halal ingredients market. Furthermore, the rise in the consumption of products with halal ingredients among the consumer due to various health benefit is also projected to influence the halal ingredients market significantly. Moreover, increasing demand for halal ingredients market is driven by food and beverage and cosmetic industry. Improvements in the halal certification sector, in turn, are anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

