Healthcare EDI Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Healthcare EDI Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Healthcare EDI market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Healthcare EDI Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Healthcare EDI Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Software Segment in by Component Expected to Register Robust Growth in the Forecast Period

Software is a major component of the entire electronic data interchange process, which includes multiple things for the management of healthcare facilities, globally. An EDI software is often used to convert the available data in a form that is readable by the machines, as well as for reading the data shared among trading partners. The payment facilities in healthcare are among the major stresses to healthcare administrations, and here the EDI is highly useful through their software. Apart from that, the EDI software is very important in the management of medical claims and standardization of data to ensure quick transfer.

The United States to Dominate the Market

The EDI in healthcare is well-established across the United States. With UnitedHealthcare and other payers, this market is beneficial for providers and their billing services in multiple ways, such as fast information transfers, quick identification of submission errors and avoiding the claim processing delays, reducing the administrative expenses, lower account receivables, and exchange of information with multiple payers at one time.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Healthcare EDI market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Healthcare EDI Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Adoption of Big Data in Healthcare

4.2.2 Rising Need of Controlling the Healthcare Costs

4.2.3 Government Support to Increase the Information Technology in Healthcare Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Privacy and Security Concerns

4.3.2 High Cost of Implementation of EDI

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Hardware

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Transaction

5.2.1 Claim Management

5.2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain

5.2.3 Other Transactions

5.3 By Mode of Delivery

5.3.1 Web- and Cloud-based EDI

5.3.2 EDI VAN

5.3.3 Mobile EDI

5.3.4 Other Modes of Delivery

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Healthcare Providers

5.4.2 Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industry

5.4.3 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Cognizant

6.1.3 Emdeon Inc.

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 McKesson Corporation

6.1.6 Optum Inc.

6.1.7 Quadax Inc.

6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.9 SSI Group Inc.

6.1.10 Tallan Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

