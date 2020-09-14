Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Create New Opportunities Challenging Leadership of International Companies

Supply chain usually refers to the resources needed to distribute goods or services to the end user. In healthcare, managing the supply chain is normally a very complex and fragmented process. Healthcare supply chain management is a process of obtaining resources, handling supplies, and distributing goods and services to providers and end users. To complete the process, information about medical components and services usually go through a number of independent stakeholders, including manufacturers, insurance companies, hospitals, providers, group purchasing organizations, and several regulatory agencies.

The healthcare supply chain management market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing pressure on healthcare providers to expand working efficiency & profitability and the emergence of cloud-based solutions drives. Mobile-based healthcare supply chain management solutions and faster adoption of technology offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Advocate Health Care, SAP SE, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Providence Health & Services, McKesson Corporation, Intermountain Healthcare, Sterling Healthcare Logistics, SpendVu, Vizient Inc., and VUEMED.

The “Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare supply chain management market with detailed market segmentation by component, delivery model, end user and geography. The global healthcare supply chain management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global healthcare supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery model and end user. The healthcare supply chain management market, based on the component is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further classified into, systems, barcodes, RFID and others and the software segment is further classified into, supplier management software, transportation software, procurement software and others software. Based on the delivery model, the healthcare supply chain management market is segmented as, on premise, cloud based, and web based. The healthcare supply chain management Market based on end user, is classified as, healthcare providers, distributors and manufacturers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Healthcare supply chain management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare supply chain management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share of the healthcare supply chain management market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increase in number of hospitals, growing need for monitoring, rising occurrence of chronic diseases, increasing patient burden in the US, and implementation of various strategies to improve healthcare supply chain management in Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to increased implementation of technologically advanced solutions and mobile-based healthcare supply chain management solutions in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare supply chain management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare supply chain management manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

