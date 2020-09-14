“Heavy-duty Tire Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Heavy-duty Tire market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Heavy-duty Tire Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Heavy-duty Tire Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Construction Machinery Tires are Dominating Other Heavy-duty Tires

The demand for construction machinery, such as cranes, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, excavators, telescopic handlers, forklifts, and backhoes is predominantly being driven by increasing volume of construction projects and expanding construction budgets, especially in the developing countries across the globe over the last five years. This is driving the construction machinery tires market. Continued economic growth in a number of developed and developing nations, coupled with attractive financing conditions on the back of low-interest rates, are expected to boost average global construction industry revenues, which will, in turn, propel the growth of the construction machinery market.

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to be the leading geographies for construction output. Continuing on the previous trends, China is expected to reflect a strong demand, mainly in the country’s transport infrastructure segment. In the United States and Canada, a healthy residential market and a pickup in commercial construction activity are expected to drive the growth for construction machinery.

Asia-Pacific is Leading the Heavy-duty Tire Market

Asia-Pacific is leading the geography and holding more than half of the market share. China is the central hub for business across industries, as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The demand for materials like coal, iron ore, gold, and copper is increasing in the country. As a result, the demand for mining truck tires has gone up as well. In addition, investments in the mining sector are expected to serve as a good opportunity for heavy-duty tire manufacturers, as the country started experiencing recovery in mining production, with the help of advanced technologies, since 2016. The increase in the mining production is likely to propel demand for new construction machinery in fields, by replacing old machinery, which is further fuelling the mining tires demand.

India has emerged as one of the leading manufacturing and consumption hubs of OTR tires, primarily in the agriculture and mining segments. Currently, the Indian heavy-duty tire market is quite competitive and highly concentrated, mainly catered to by top players. There has been a noticeable change in the technological upgradations that the Indian industry has adopted. The construction and mining segments hold a significant market share of heavy-duty tire sales in the country. Agriculture is the biggest segment for OTR tires, owing to an increased rate of tractor penetration in Indian rural regions. The growing demand for construction equipment in earthmoving, material handling, and concrete mixing, is expected to fuel India’s construction machinery tire market over the coming years.

