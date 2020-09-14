HFO-1234yf Market anticipates revenue will hit up to XX% CAGR by 2026: Including Market Trends, Business Outlook, Future Opportunities, Market Size & Growth

HFO-1234yf Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the HFO-1234yf Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the HFO-1234yf industry. Both established and new players in HFO-1234yf industries can use the report to understand the HFO-1234yf market.

Honeywell

Chemours

HFO-1234yf has cooling properties that are similar to R134a, which has been used as an automotive refrigerant. HFO-1234yf, has a global-warming potential (GWP) four times lower than previously calculated – below that of carbon dioxide. Europe regulations call for low-GWP refrigerant in all new vehicles in 2017.

HFC-1234yf is a refrigerant with zero ozone layer depletion and very low global warming potential (GWP). Europe regulations call for low-GWP refrigerant in all new vehicles in 2017. In 2016, the global HFO-1234yf consumption market is led by Europe, capturing about 61.89% of global HFO-1234yf sales. The U.S. EPA greenhouse gas regulation set standards based on a presumed across-the-board conversion between 2017 and 2022. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.41% global consumption share in 2016.

Honeywell and DuPont have actually used to produce R-1234yf at industrial scale. R-1234yf is the ideal substitutes for R134a refrigerant. DuPont has completed the separation of its Performance Chemicals segment through the spin-off of The Chemours (Chemours). Now Chemours is in charge of HFC-1234yf business.

HFC-1234yf is monopoly by Honeywell and Chemours. They licensed its proprietary process technologies to produce the HFC-1234yf to manufacturers in China, Japan. Such as, China Juhua will make Solstice yf in China for Honeywell, which in turn will market and sell the refrigerant to customers in Europe and USA.

In global market, Honeywell is the global leader, which has started commercial operations at its new manufacturing plant in Geismar, La., to meet the growing global demand for its next-generation mobile air conditioning refrigerant. With this start-up, the plant has become the world’s largest site for producing HFO-1234yf, sold commercially as Solstice® yf.

The production of HFO-1234yf increases from 3950 MT in 2012 to 10571 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 27.90%. Honeywell is the world leader, holding 54.61% production market share and Chemours holding about 45.39% in 2016.

In application, HFO-1234yf downstream is wide and recently HFO-1234yf has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive air conditioning and domestic refrigeration. Globally, the HFO-1234yf market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive air conditioning which accounts for nearly 98.38% of total downstream consumption of HFO-1234yf in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, HFO-1234yf production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of HFO-1234yf is estimated to be 33966 MT.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global HFO-1234yf Market

The global HFO-1234yf market is valued at 5063.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7597.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global HFO-1234yf Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

HFO-1234yf Market Breakdown by Types:

Automotive Air Conditioning

Domestic Refrigeration

HFO-1234yf Market Breakdown by Application:

Personal

Commerical

