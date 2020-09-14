HIBISCUS FLOWER POWDER MARKET REPORT EXPECTED MASSIVE GROWTH BY 2020-2026 | INDUS VALLEY; HERB ESSENTIAL; MESMARA BOTANICS PRIVATE LIMITED; MATRU AYURVEDA; OTHERS

To carry out competitive analysis, Hibiscus Flower Powder Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Hibiscus Flower Powder Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Indus Valley; Herb Essential; Mesmara Botanics Private Limited; Bio Actives Japan Corporation; Matru Ayurveda; Martin Bauer Group; RANSOM NATURALS LTD; Earth Expo Company; Banyan Botanicals; DEVODHYOG FOUNDATION; Blend It Raw Apothecary; Parchem fine & specialty chemicals; Nexira SAS; ANKLAM EXTRAKT GMBH among others.

Global hibiscus flower powder market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 170.76 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the focus on development of advanced cultivation methods and techniques to meet the growing demands of hibiscus flower extracts.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Packaging Type

Packets

Bags

Cardboard Boxes

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Others

By End-Product

Powdered

Tea Bags

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Online

Others

Hibiscus flower powder is the solid extract sourced from the hibiscus flower generally available in temperate, sub-tropical and tropical regions globally. Although rarely some flower variants are present in significantly low temperature environments. These flowers are demanded heavily because of the various medicinal and beneficial characteristics that they provide to different applications as an ingredient. The flowers are dried, processed and a dried solid form of powder is extracted which is subsequently used as an ingredient in a number of different applications.

Google Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Hibiscus Flower Powder products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Hibiscus Flower Powder products which drives the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of awareness regarding the various healthcare benefits associated with the flower extract is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing areas of applications of this product in food & beverages, cosmetics and skin care products is expected to propel the growth of the market

High volume of demand associated with the organic cosmetic products; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the lack of availability of raw materials required for the production of flower powder is the major restraint restricting the market growth in the forecast period

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

