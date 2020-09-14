High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Pipes and Tubes Application

– HDPE pipes and tubes are used in various industry sectors, such as agriculture, sewage and manholes, marine, cold water supply, mining, fire loops, etc.

– In many countries, these HDPE pipes and tubes are used, due to their high performance and strength properties. The pipes and tubes are manufactured under the recognized standards, such as API, ASTM, AWWA, NSF, AGA, EPA, DNR, DOT, CSA, etc.

– There are a number of undergoing projects, which are using HDPE pipes and tubes, in the medium- to large-scale market.

– The water control projects and several new construction projects are using new multi-layer HDPE pipes.

– This may be a new opportunity in the market, since it saves the cost of expensive bedding materials and delivers higher reliability and durability, thus majorly boosting the market during the forecast period.

China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest economy in the entire Asia-Pacific, in terms of GDP. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging, and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth. The country stands to be the world’s largest manufacturing economy, and owing to this, the country’s packaging requirement is huge.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– Moreover, the country witnessed rapid growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market in 2018. The growth of the FMCG market was majorly driven by the increased spending on premium and healthier products by the middle-class consumers in the country.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan, have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for HDPE market over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Plastic Pipes as Substituents

4.1.2 Robust Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Growing Construction Activities in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Popularity of HDPE in Engineering Applications

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Supply Scenario

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Pipes and Tubes

5.1.2 Rigid Articles

5.1.3 Sheet and Film

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4 Building and Construction

5.2.5 Agriculture

5.2.6 Industry and Machinery

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Borealis AG

6.4.2 Braskem

6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.6 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.7 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.8 INEOS

6.4.9 LG Chem

6.4.10 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.11 PetroChina Company Limited

6.4.12 SABIC

6.4.13 Sinopec

6.4.14 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recycling of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Films

7.2 Ultra-high Molecular HDPE Gaining Momentum

