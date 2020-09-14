Bulletin Line

Home Healthcare Software Market" offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Home Healthcare Software market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Home Healthcare Software Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the home healthcare software market include the increasing awareness triggering the adoption rate, technological advancements leading to cost-effectiveness and ease of use, and rapid rise in the aging population.
  • According to the data from the 2017 Revision of World Population Prospects, the number of older people aged between 60 years or more is expected to grow more than two-fold, by 2050, and more than three-fold by 2100, i.e., increasing from 962 million, in 2017, to 2.1 billion in 2050, and further to 3.1 billion in 2100, globally. In 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 years or more, worldwide, comprising 13% of the global population. Presently, the population is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. Currently, Europe has the largest percentage of the population aged 60 years or more (25%). The rapid increase in the same is expected in other parts of the world. The global increase in the geriatric population could lead to consequences, such as higher incidences of cardiac, neurological, orthopaedic, and several other problems, along with the chronic and life-threatening diseases. Here, home healthcare software comes to help when required. The incidence of multiple chronic conditions increases with age, and the prevalence of some chronic conditions, such as hypertension, asthma, cancer, and diabetes, and this condition has increased among older adults. Rehab Centers and organisations have started to offer patients a way to stay connected to their health information, and manage their wellness and healthcare needs through home healthcare software. As the ageing or geriatric population is rising around the world, the adoption rate of this home healthcare software is also expected to grow, and drive the market during the forecast period.

    Home Healthcare Software Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • CARECENTA, INC.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Delta Health Technologies
  • Kinnser Software Inc.
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Medical Information Technology Inc.
  • Netsmart Technologies
  • Thornberry Limited

    Key Market Trends:

    Cloud-based Segment, by Mode of Delivery, is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

    Cloud-based systems store the data on external servers where they can be accessed via the web, requiring only a computer with an internet connection to access the data. However, these are not exclusively dependent on web browsers, and can be operated offline or online. It helps healthcare providers and patients to access information anytime, anywhere. A cloud-based electronic health record is more cost-effective, particularly for small- to medium-sized practices. Since there are no large hardware expenditures, the software expense is a consistent low subscription rate. Home healthcare software can store and manage patient information using cloud-based electronic health records, and is subject to the same privacy regulations as traditional health records, while being more secure. Healthcare providers are likely to increase their investment in these tools, over the next few years. Data privacy and security concerns, and dependency on the internet are the disadvantages of cloud-based solutions. However, its lower cost encourages the healthcare providers to opt for cloud-based solutions. With the increasing usage of home healthcare software, and need to reduce healthcare costs, the market is expected to witness a high CAGR, over the forecast period.

    North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

    North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population. The United States has an advanced IT infrastructure in healthcare facilities, which makes the country ideal for any kind of home healthcare software solutions. The demand for such solutions is much higher in the country, compared to developing countries. The available infrastructural facilities, along with the rising demand, are expected to lead to the overall market expansion. Furthermore, according to the US Census Bureau’s Statistics as of 2017, the total number of people aged between 65 years and older exceeds 50 million, and between 2020 and 2030, the number of elderly population is projected to increase by almost 18 million. Although much smaller in total size, the number of people aged 85 years and older is expected to more than triple, from an estimated 6 million today, to nearly 20 million by 2060. Thus, rising geriatric population is expected to create huge demand for various home healthcare applications, resulting in the high growth of the market.

