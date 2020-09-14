Hovercraft Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Hovercraft Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Hovercraft market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Hovercraft Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Hovercraft Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Military Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The military segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There has been increasing instances of territorial water zone disputes between countries and other security concerns for sea trade across the world. This led to an increasing emphasis on maritime security. This makes several countries, globally, to invest in the amphibian landing vessels, like hovercraft. Several naval forces across the world are operating these vehicles to carry troops from ships to land and to deploy them for patrolling the territorial waters. With many countries in the world sharing their borders with seas, an increase in the necessity for maritime security and patrol, search, and rescue operations, the military hovercraft market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Countries in Asia-Pacific are facing territorial water zone disputes, as well as terror attacks, which have forced several countries in this region to enhance their maritime capabilities. Due to this, countries like China, India, Japan, and Indonesia, among others, are using hovercraft for border security along the borders. China has deployed patrol missions at the Xingkai Lake, a China-Russia border lake. Additionally, India announced its plans to deploy a fleet of hovercraft at Rann of Kutch for guarding the international border with Pakistan. Such initiatives by the countries with water border are propelling the growth of hovercraft market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Hovercraft market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Hovercraft Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Military

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Aerohod

6.2.2 AirLift Hovercraft

6.2.3 Hov Pod

6.2.4 Griffon Hoverwork Ltd

6.2.5 Textron Inc.

6.2.6 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

6.2.7 Hovertechnics LLC

6.2.8 Ivanoff Hovercraft AB

6.2.9 Neoteric Hovercraft Inc.

6.2.10 BBV Hovercraft

6.2.11 The British Hovercraft Company

6.2.12 Universal Hovercraft*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

