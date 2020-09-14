Hybrid Switchgear Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027

Hybrid switchgear combines the components of SF6 gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and traditional air-insulated switchgear (AIS) technologies. Hybrid switchgear is categorized by a compact and modular design, which includes several different functions in one module. The hybrid switchgear offers various benefits such as enhanced substation performance and space savings, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the hybrid switchgear market. The increasing populations, rapidly developing business structure, raw material affluence, and technological developments are expected to propel the growth of the global hybrid switchgear market.

The advantages, such as enhanced substation performance and space savings, are some of the prime growth factors driving the growth of the hybrid switchgear market. However, high cost of the hybrid switchgear is the major factor which may restrain the growth of the hybrid switchgear market. Moreover, the increase in the implementation of the plug and switch system (PASS) that is encouraged by the privatization of the electric power industry globally, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the hybrid switchgear market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– ABB

– Capchem Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

– General Electric

– Hitachi T&D Solutions, Inc

– Jiangsu Jingke Smart Electric CO. LTD.

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Siemens

– TGOOD Global Ltd.

– Yaikai Power Engineering

The “Global Hybrid Switchgear Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hybrid switchgear market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hybrid switchgear market with detailed market segmentation by voltage, application. The global hybrid switchgear market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hybrid switchgear market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hybrid switchgear market.

The global hybrid switchgear market is segmented on the basis of voltage, application. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented as up to 72.5 KV, 72.5-245 KV, 245-550 KV. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as infrastructure, transportation, industrial, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hybrid switchgear market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hybrid switchgear market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hybrid switchgear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the hybrid switchgear market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the hybrid switchgear market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from hybrid switchgear market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for hybrid switchgear market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the hybrid switchgear market.

The report also includes the profiles of key hybrid switchgear market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

