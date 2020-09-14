Hydrogel Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Hydrogel Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Hydrogel market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Hydrogel Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Hydrogel Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Personal Care and Hygiene End-user Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Hydrogel, due to its soft and tissue-like physical properties, water absorption, good oxygen permeability, superior biocompatibility, micro-porous structure for additional transport channels, and several other properties, is considered the perfect material to be used in hygiene products.

– The goal for hygiene products is to make thinner pads with higher absorbency under load, increased swelling pressure, and increased suction power. Hence, the use of hydrogel is the most suitable option, owing to its properties.

– Rising hygiene awareness, coupled with growing infant and aging population in emerging economies, and continuous demand for feminine hygiene products are expected to drive the hydrogel market in the hygiene industry.

– Furthermore, hydrogel is used as a cosmetic product for skin care. The personal care product market is expected to register a growth of more than 3.5% annually, during the forecast period. Skin care accounts for the largest market in the personal care industry in 2018. The market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 10% by 2024, which is expected to drive the demand for hydrogel in the skin care segment, during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Likely to Dominate the Market in the Future

– The North American region dominated the global market share in 2018. However, it is likely for the Asia-Pacific region to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– With growing personal care and hygiene, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of hydrogel is increasing in the region. The beauty, personal care, and healthcare sectors are expected to grow at a robust pace in the region during the forecast period, primarily driven by baby and child-specific products, depilatories, oral care, color cosmetics, skin care, and sun care.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the hydrogel consumption. An increasing number of both domestic and international cosmetic players have made significant efforts to set up their online flagship stores in the recent times. Some of the brands that established a major customer base through online sale in the country are Sephora, Guerlain, Cle de Peau, and Kose Cosmeport. With these developments, the Chinese hydrogel market is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period.

– The personal care market accounts for around 21% of the Indian consumer packaged goods market, with a potential to be the gold mine for certain beauty and personal care companies. The revenue from the Indian beauty, cosmetics, and grooming market is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2025. Product innovations, consumer willingness to experiment with new products, and continued demand for naturally-positioned products are expected to drive the demand for hydrogels in India over the forecast period.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries, like China, India, and Japan, the demand for hydrogel is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the hydrogel market.

