Impact of COVID-19 on Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Demand by Key Players like Teledyne Marine, Nortek, LinkQuest, SonTek, HaiYing Marine and More

An acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP) is a hydroacoustic current meter similar to a sonar, attempting to measure water current velocities over a depth range using the Doppler effect of sound waves scattered back from particles within the water column.

An acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP) is a hydroacoustic current meter similar to a sonar, attempting to measure water current velocities over a depth range using the Doppler effect of sound waves scattered back from particles within the water column. The term ADCP is a generic term for all acoustic current profilers although the abbreviation originates from an instrument series introduced by RD Instruments in the 1980s. The working frequencies range of ADCPs range from 38 kHz to several Megahertz.

The Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) industry concentration is very high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. Top 3 producers, i.e. Teledyne Marine (US), Nortek (Norway) and SonTek (US) dominated above 80% of the global market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 32%, followed by EU with 31.1%. China?s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.4%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

“The worldwide market for Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 86 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Teledyne Marine

*Nortek

*LinkQuest

*SonTek

*HaiYing Marine

*Rowe Technologies

*Rickly

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*2 Beams ADCP

*3 Beams ADCP

*4 Beams ADCP

*5 Beams ADCP

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Bottom Tracking

*Discharge Measurements

*DVL

*Wave Measurements

*Turbulence

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

