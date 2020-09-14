Impact of COVID-19 on CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market Demand by Key Players like Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, TRUMPF, AMADA, MAG and More

The research report on CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.

In the year from 2009-2010, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the CNC machine industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption field. In the next years, with the stable economic growth, this industry maintains developing stably.

Global market shows a high concentration in the production of CNC machine by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.

As a growing industry, investors are optimism on this industry. In the future, more and more investors will enter into this industry. For the existing companies, to invest much more on R&D and keep continuous innovation to enhance competitiveness is the development trend.

“The worldwide market for CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.8% over the next five years, will reach 28900 million US$ in 2024, from 32200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Yamazaki Mazak

*DMG Mori Seiki

*TRUMPF

*AMADA

*Okuma Corporation

*MAG

*JTEKT Corporation

*Schuler

*GF Machining Solutions

*Haas Automation

*Emag

*Hyundai WIA

*Doosan Infracore

*Makino

*INDEX

*Bystronic

*Krber Schleifring

*Gleason

*KOMATSU NTC

*GROB

*Hurco

*HERMLE

*Hardinge Group

*Chiron

*TORNOS

*Schutte

*NAGEL

*MHI

*SAMAG

*SMTCL

*Qinchuan

*KMTCL

*DMTG

*HDCNC

*Yunnan Xiyi

*Shandong FIN

*Yuhuan CNC

*Qinghai Huading

*TONTEC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*CNC Lathe

*CNC Milling Machine

*CNC Grinding machine

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Machinery manufacturing

*Automobile

*Aerospace & defense

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 CNC Lathe

1.2.2 CNC Milling Machine

1.2.3 CNC Grinding machine

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Machinery manufacturing

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Aerospace & defense

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Yamazaki Mazak

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Yamazaki Mazak CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DMG Mori Seiki

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DMG Mori Seiki CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 TRUMPF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TRUMPF CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AMADA

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AMADA CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Okuma Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Okuma Corporation CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 MAG

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 MAG CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 JTEKT Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 JTEKT Corporation CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Schuler?

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Schuler? CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 GF Machining Solutions

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 GF Machining Solutions CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Haas Automation

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Haas Automation CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Emag

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Emag CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Hyundai WIA

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Hyundai WIA CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Doosan Infracore

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Doosan Infracore CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Makino

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Makino CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 INDEX

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 INDEX CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Bystronic

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Bystronic CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 K?rber Schleifring

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 K?rber Schleifring CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Gleason

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Gleason CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 KOMATSU NTC

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 KOMATSU NTC CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 GROB

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 GROB CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Hurco

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Hurco CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 HERMLE

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 HERMLE CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.23 Hardinge Group

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 Hardinge Group CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.24 Chiron

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 Chiron CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.25 TORNOS

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.25.2.1 Product A

2.25.2.2 Product B

2.25.3 TORNOS CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.26 Schutte

2.26.1 Business Overview

2.26.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.26.2.1 Product A

2.26.2.2 Product B

2.26.3 Schutte CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.27 NAGEL

2.27.1 Business Overview

2.27.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.27.2.1 Product A

2.27.2.2 Product B

2.27.3 NAGEL CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.28 MHI

2.28.1 Business Overview

2.28.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.28.2.1 Product A

2.28.2.2 Product B

2.28.3 MHI CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.29 SAMAG

2.29.1 Business Overview

2.29.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.29.2.1 Product A

2.29.2.2 Product B

2.29.3 SAMAG CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.30 SMTCL

2.30.1 Business Overview

2.30.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.30.2.1 Product A

2.30.2.2 Product B

2.30.3 SMTCL CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.31 Qinchuan

2.31.1 Business Overview

2.31.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.31.2.1 Product A

2.31.2.2 Product B

2.31.3 Qinchuan CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.32 KMTCL

2.32.1 Business Overview

2.32.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.32.2.1 Product A

2.32.2.2 Product B

2.32.3 KMTCL CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.33 DMTG

2.33.1 Business Overview

2.33.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.33.2.1 Product A

2.33.2.2 Product B

2.33.3 DMTG CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.34 HDCNC

2.34.1 Business Overview

2.34.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.34.2.1 Product A

2.34.2.2 Product B

2.34.3 HDCNC CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.35 Yunnan Xiyi

2.35.1 Business Overview

2.35.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.35.2.1 Product A

2.35.2.2 Product B

2.35.3 Yunnan Xiyi CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.36 Shandong FIN

2.36.1 Business Overview

2.36.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.36.2.1 Product A

2.36.2.2 Product B

2.36.3 Shandong FIN CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.37 Yuhuan CNC

2.37.1 Business Overview

2.37.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.37.2.1 Product A

2.37.2.2 Product B

2.37.3 Yuhuan CNC CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.38 Qinghai Huading

2.38.1 Business Overview

2.38.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.38.2.1 Product A

2.38.2.2 Product B

2.38.3 Qinghai Huading CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.39 TONTEC

2.39.1 Business Overview

2.39.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.39.2.1 Product A

2.39.2.2 Product B

2.39.3 TONTEC CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) by Country

5.1 North America CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) by Country

6.1 Europe CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

