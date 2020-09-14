Impact of COVID-19 on Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Share and Status by Key Players like Tyco International (Johnson Controls), TianGuang Fire-fighting, China NFPT, Viking Group and More

The research report on Fire Sprinkler Heads Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

A sprinkler head has a two-part metal element that is fused by a heat-sensitive alloy. The link holds the pip cap, or plug, in place. Once the ambient temperature around the sprinkler head reaches a specified temperature, the alloy releases and the metal elements separate, which causes the pip cap to fall away. Water is then released.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the Asia, Europe and North American. The fire sprinkler heads consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and currently, the developing countries? grow rate has overcome the developed countries.

China is currently carrying out a large number of urban new construction and renovation projects. What is more, Chinese government has stepped up public fire safety strategy and published a series of statutory provisions, such as GB5135.1-2003.

So, China’s market still has great potential in the future.

There are thousands of players in China, and the market is very fragmented. Compared with the prices abroad, the prices of local products in China are much lower.

The import and export volume is relative small, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Fire door has none of anti-dumping phenomenon.

In the future, the Fire door will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-fire degree. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The installation rate of fire door is becoming more and more.

“The worldwide market for Fire Sprinkler Heads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Fire Sprinkler Heads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

*TianGuang Fire-fighting

*China NFPT

*Viking Group

*GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd

*CFE

*Guangdong Fire Safety

*Shanghai Jindun

*Shanghai RETI

*Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery

*Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd

*Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Stent Type

*Glass Bubbles

*Fusible Alloy

*Heat Sink Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Manufacturing Facilities

*Hotels and Motels

*High-rise Apartment Buildings

*High-rise Office Buildings

*Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Fire Sprinkler Heads product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fire Sprinkler Heads, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fire Sprinkler Heads in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Fire Sprinkler Heads competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Fire Sprinkler Heads breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Fire Sprinkler Heads market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fire Sprinkler Heads sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

