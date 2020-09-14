The research report on Hot Foil Stamping Machine Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Foil stamping, typically a commercial printing process, is the application of metallic or pigmented foil on to a solid surface by application of a heated die onto foil, making it permanently adhere to the surface below leaving the design of the die. And hot foil stamping machine is the tool we used to complete the foil stamping process.

Owing to small and medium sized equipment is low-tech, and manufacturers of that are too much. In this report, we focus on precision high-tech large-scale equipment.

China is the largest producer of hot foil stamping machine with the production of 530 units in 2016, accounting for 59.89% share globally. The follower is Europe, which produced 232 units in 2016.

At present, hot foil stamping machine produced by foreign countries are very advanced. Take BOBST as example, the company has strong R&D capabilities and their hot foil stamping machine are highly praised for the quality. However, Chinese manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology level presently. The performance gap between Chinese companies and foreign ones are narrowing. Leading players in hot foil stamping machine industry are BOBST, YOCO, Masterwork Machinery, Gietz. BOBST is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 22.37% in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the hot foil stamping machine are facing many uncertainties. In the next few years, we predict that the market will continue to keep upward tendency with fierce completion and price fluctuations.

The worldwide market for Hot Foil Stamping Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hot Foil Stamping Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*BOBST

*Gietz

*IIJIMA MFG.

*KURZ

*Grafisk Maskinfabrik

*Masterwork Machinery

*YOCO

*Zhejiang Guangya Machinery

*Higher

*SBL Group

*Guowang Group

*Ruian Zhongyin Machine

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Flat-flat Type

*Round-flat Type

*Round-round Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Pharm Packaging

*Food Packaging

*Tobacco Packaging

*Cosmetic Packaging

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hot Foil Stamping Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hot Foil Stamping Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hot Foil Stamping Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hot Foil Stamping Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hot Foil Stamping Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hot Foil Stamping Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hot Foil Stamping Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flat-flat Type

1.2.2 Round-flat Type

1.2.3 Round-round Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharm Packaging

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Tobacco Packaging

1.3.4 Cosmetic Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BOBST

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BOBST Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Gietz

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Gietz Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 IIJIMA MFG.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IIJIMA MFG. Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 KURZ

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 KURZ Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Grafisk Maskinfabrik

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Grafisk Maskinfabrik Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Masterwork Machinery

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Masterwork Machinery Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 YOCO

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 YOCO Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Zhejiang Guangya Machinery

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

………

3 Global Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Hot Foil Stamping Machine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Hot Foil Stamping Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Hot Foil Stamping Machine Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Hot Foil Stamping Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Hot Foil Stamping Machine by Country

5.1 North America Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Hot Foil Stamping Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Hot Foil Stamping Machine by Country

6.1 Europe Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Hot Foil Stamping Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Hot Foil Stamping Machine by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hot Foil Stamping Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.2 China Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Hot Foil Stamping Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

…………

