Impact of COVID-19 on LNG Tank Container Market Share by Key Players like CIMC, Rootselaar Group, FURUISE, Uralcryomash, UBH International, M1 Engineering and More

The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies.

LNG Tank Containers are used for the transportation of LNG in the intermodal transport – by sea, road and rail.

First, for industry structure analysis, the LNG Tank Container industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45% of the revenue market.

Second, the production of LNG Tank Container increased from 249 units in 2012 to 326 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.95 %.

Third, North America occupied 28.53% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.01% and 21.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.21% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

“The worldwide market for LNG Tank Container is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.0% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 96 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the LNG Tank Container in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*CIMC

*Rootselaar Group

*FURUISE

*Uralcryomash

*UBH International

*M1 Engineering

*Air Water Plant & Engineering

*LUXI Group

*Corban Energy Group

*Bewellcn Shanghai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*< 25 ft

*25-40 ft

*> 40 ft

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Marine transportation

*Land transportation

