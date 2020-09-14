Impact of COVID-19 on Machine Screws Market Demand by Key Players like Bossard, Monroe, Tong Ming, Foreverbolt and More

Machine Screws are intended to be used with an internally threaded mating part. They can be produced with any drive and head style, including special configurations. Special points can also be added to avoid cross-threading and assist in initial threading.

Machine Screws industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in China and Europe. Among them, China Production value accounted for less than 32.53% of the total value of global Machine Screws in 2015. Bossard is the world leading manufacturer in global Machine Screws market with the market share of 1.31% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Machine Screws market managed to decrease sales by 2.34% to 18.3 Billion USD worldwide in 2015 for the lower prices. Overall, the Machine Screws performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The worldwide market for Machine Screws is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Machine Screws in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Bossard

*Monroe

*Tong Ming

*Foreverbolt

*Gem-Year Industrial Co., Ltd

*SCF

*Ben Yuan

*Tamper-Pruf Screw

*Arlington Fastener

*Alex Screw Industrial co, Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Carbon Steel

*Stainless Steel

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Automotive

*Machinery & Equipment

*Airplane

*Structural

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Machine Screws product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Machine Screws, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Machine Screws in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Machine Screws competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Machine Screws breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Machine Screws market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Machine Screws sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.