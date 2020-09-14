Impact of COVID-19 on MIM (Metal Injection Molding) Furnace Market Demand by Key Players like Cremer, ECM GROUP, Nabertherm, Seco/Warwick, BMI Fours Industriels, TAV, The Furnace Source and More

The research report on MIM (Metal Injection Molding) Furnace Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

MIM (metal injection molding) is a metalworking process by which finely-powdered metal is mixed with a measured amount of binder material to comprise a “feedstock” capable of being handled by plastic processing equipment through a process known as injection molding.

Sintering is the process of compacting and forming a solid mass of material by heat or pressure without melting it to the point of liquefaction.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce MIM (Metal Injection Molding) Furnace. The main market players are Cremer, CARBOLITE GERO, ECM GROUP, Nabertherm, Seco/Warwick, BMI Fours Industriels, TAV, The Furnace Source, PVA, Ipsen,, TISOMA, Shimadzu, CM Furnaces, etc. The production of MIM (Metal Injection Molding) Furnace increased from 182 units in 2011 to 227 units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 4%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption region due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. China is the largest consumption region and the share reached 40.09% in 2016. The shares of North America, Europe, Japan, were 19.82%, 24.67%, 9.25%

“The worldwide market for MIM (Metal Injection Molding) Furnace is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 42 million US$ in 2024, from 34 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

*Cremer

*CARBOLITE GERO

*ECM GROUP

*Nabertherm

*Seco/Warwick

*BMI Fours Industriels

*TAV

*The Furnace Source

*PVA

*Ipsen

*TISOMA

*Shimadzu

*CM Furnaces

*Elnik Systems, LLC.

*Materials Research Furnaces

*AVS, Inc

*Ningbo Hiper Vacuum Technology Co.,Ltd

*Sinterzone

*ACME

*LINGQI

*Haoyue

*Jutatech

*Meige

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Batch Furnaces

*Continuous Furnaces

*Automobile

*Mechanical

*Consumer Electronics

*Other

