Impact of COVID-19 on Nuclear Reactor Market Demand by Key Players like Areva, CNNC, Rosatom, CGN, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and More

Nuclear reactors are devices designed to maintain a chain reaction producing a steady flow of neutrons generated by the fission of heavy nuclei. They are, however, differentiated either by their purpose or by their design features. In terms of purpose, they are either research reactors or power reactors.

Governments across countries such as India, the US, and the UK, among others, are increasingly focusing on investment in R&D in nuclear power. Also, leading nuclear power plant manufacturers are also investing highly in R&D. Furthermore, India, China, Russia, and South Korea are investing highly toward the development of advanced nuclear reactors, particularly Generation IV reactors

Despite decisions against the expansion of nuclear power by a handful of leading economies, construction of new nuclear plants in China and Russia is expected to keep the demand for nuclear energy high during 2016 and 2020.

“The worldwide market for Nuclear Reactor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -49.6% over the next five years, will reach 980 million US$ in 2024, from 60100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Nuclear Reactor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Areva

*CNNC

*Rosatom

*Westinghouse Electric Company

*CGN

*Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy

*Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

*KHNP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

*Boiling water reactor (BWR)

*Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

*Gas-cooled reactor (AGR & Magnox)

*Fast neutron reactor (FBR)

*Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Generating electricity

*Moving aircraft carriers and submarines

*Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Nuclear Reactor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nuclear Reactor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nuclear Reactor in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Nuclear Reactor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Nuclear Reactor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Nuclear Reactor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nuclear Reactor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nuclear Reactor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

1.2.2 Boiling water reactor (BWR)

1.2.3 Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

1.2.4 Gas-cooled reactor (AGR & Magnox)

1.2.5 Fast neutron reactor (FBR)

1.2.6 Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Generating electricity

1.3.2 Moving aircraft carriers and submarines

1.3.3 Other

