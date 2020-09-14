Impact of COVID-19 on Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Share and Forecast by Key Players like NCR, Tokheim, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco Group, Verifone, KVSIO and More

The research report on Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

The outdoor payment terminal (OPT) uses the card machine connection technology to realize the self-service card refueling of the outdoor fuel card, providing convenient self-service for the refueling customer. The product can be installed in the tanker or independent of the tanker. It is convenient for the refueling customer to select the oil gun, quantitative/fixed amount and other operations for self-fueling through the touch screen guide menu. The outdoor payment terminal technology is the general trend of the development of self-service fueling technology. The customer service has the defect that the traditional card machine linkage payment module and the station-level background can not be connected to the line, so it has more business advantages, such as: support multi-oil price, etc. Flexible promotion, refueling transaction records are not lost, and these are difficult problems that cannot be solved by traditional card machine linkage.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product?s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

“The worldwide market for Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*NCR

*Tokheim

*Gilbarco Veeder-Root

*Invenco Group

*Verifone

*Scheidt & Bachmann

*KVSIO

*Unixfor S.A.

*Quest Payment Systems

*Orpak Systems(Gilbarco)

*HTEC Ltd

*AMCO SA

*Zarph S.A.

*Finnpos Systems

*CS&S Intelligent Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Contactless Payment Terminal

*Contact Payment Terminal

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Car Wash

*Refuel

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Contactless Payment Terminal

1.2.2 Contact Payment Terminal

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Car Wash

1.3.2 Refuel

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NCR

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 NCR Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Tokheim

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tokheim Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Gilbarco Veeder-Root

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gilbarco Veeder-Root Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Invenco Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Invenco Group Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Verifone

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Verifone Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Scheidt & Bachmann

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Scheidt & Bachmann Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 KVSIO

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 KVSIO Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Unixfor S.A.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Unixfor S.A. Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Quest Payment Systems

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Quest Payment Systems Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Orpak Systems(Gilbarco)

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Orpak Systems(Gilbarco) Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 HTEC Ltd

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Type and Applications

………….

3 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Country

5.1 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Country

6.1 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.2 China Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

……….

