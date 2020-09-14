Impact of COVID-19 on Portable Inverter Generator Market Demand by Key Players like Honda, Yamaha, Generac, Champion, Hyundai and More

The research report on Portable Inverter Generator Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Inverter generators are a relatively recent development, made possible by advanced electronic circuitry and high-tech magnets. These are generally 3-phase generators that output AC current like most traditional generators, but that current is then converted to DC, and then ?inverted? back to clean AC power that maintains a single phase, pure sine wave at the required voltage and frequency.

The power output segment includes Under 1000 Watt, 1000-2000 Watt, 2000-3000 Watt, 3000-4000 Watt power generators. Increase in adoption of multipurpose power generation systems is anticipated to fuel the Portable Inverter Generator market growth. The 2-3kW Portable Inverter Generator segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to increase in awareness of in-house power backup and rise in need for portable powering systems in outdoor recreational activity. The generators that deliver more than 4kW power are extensively used in industrial sector due to need for higher power supply to run machines and industrial tools, which in turn is expected to drive the Portable Inverter Generator market.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market, in terms of growth rate, for Portable Inverter Generator, owing to rapid industrialization in developing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Moreover, rapid industrialization in Latin America and Gulf countries is expected to fuel the demand for Portable Inverter Generator, as these generators are utilized in various construction activities, which include cutting, drilling, lifting, and many others. Easy availability of fossil fuel in Middle East region is one of the key growth factor for Portable Inverter Generator in the region.

“The worldwide market for Portable Inverter Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 2550 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Portable Inverter Generator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Honda

*Yamaha

*Generac

*Champion

*Hyundai

*Powermate

*Westinghouse

*Kipor

*Briggs&Stratton

*Lifan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Under 1000 Watt

*1000-2000 Watt

*2000-3000 Watt

*3000-4000 Watt

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Outdoor Sports

*Home Use

*Outdoor & Construction

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Portable Inverter Generator product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Inverter Generator, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Inverter Generator in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Portable Inverter Generator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Portable Inverter Generator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Portable Inverter Generator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Inverter Generator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

