Impact of COVID-19 on Power Rental Market Demand by Key Players like Aggreko, Caterpillar, Power Electrics, Generator Power, Atlas Copco and More

The power rental market is defined as the revenue earned either by renting a temporary power plant or generators. Power is generated by burning fossil fuels such coal, oil, and gas to generate steam that drives large turbines to produce electricity. Power rental is defined as plant hire providing flexibility, reliability, speed, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, power on rent delivers complete operating power packages and delivers scalable components within large power station installations to various industrial applications.

Scope of the Report:

Geography-wise, the global power rental market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2012, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market collectively held more than 31% of the overall power rental market. Saudi Arabia in the MEA power rental market is expected to demonstrate high growth in the coming years. The expanding infrastructure, rising construction activities, and the high demand for electricity in remote areas are together driving the Saudi Arabia power rental market. Generators are either used for prime or standby purposes in Saudi Arabia and are completely dependent on grid connectivity.In the same year, the Asia Pacific power rental market held a share of 19% in the global market. The Asia Pacific power rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecasting horizon. The rising industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for power rental in this region.

The worldwide market for Power Rental is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Power Rental in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Aggreko

*Caterpillar

*Power Electrics

*Generator Power

*Atlas Copco

*Speedy Hire

*HSS

*Ashtead Group

*Cummins

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Diesel Generators

*Gas Generators

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Government & Utilities

*Oil & Gas

*Events

*Construction

*Industrial

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Power Rental product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Rental, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Rental in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Power Rental competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Power Rental breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Power Rental market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Rental sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

