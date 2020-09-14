Impact of COVID-19 on Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Share by Key Players like FLIR Systems, ATN, Meprolight, Sig Sauer, EOTech and More

The research report on Thermal Imaging Scopes Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Sample with TOC? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574466

Thermal Imaging scopes are by far the coolest optical devices. Not only do they offer the flexibility of daytime and night time use, but they also deliver in weather conditions when other optical devices simply fail. Fog is one such example. Like all other thermal imaging devices, thermal riflescopes read off thermal signatures of all objects and present the user with an image showing a gradient map of the heat signatures. Most modern thermal riflescopes feature several color palates as well as the all-time standard black and white.

Thermal imaging rifle scopes have been used with great effectiveness in military and tactical situations, and these scopes have also proven to be an advantageous asset for hunters, especially when hunting boar. The following guide will go over everything you need to know to purchase a thermal scope on the civilian market.

Thermal imaging is a lucrative tool for hunters because it allows the observer to not just see their target in the dark of night, but to actually witness the ambient heat that targets give off at any moment in time. This ambient heat can be fluorescently colored or simply display as a brighter animal shaped figure on a dark background. In any situation, this technology makes hunting live prey exceptionally easier.

The main market drivers are the development of the civil market.

The surveillance application segment is expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2021. Thermal imaging cameras are primarily deployed by military and defense for border patrolling and border security. These cameras are being increasingly used for surveillance in airborne, maritime, and land systems. Furthermore, environmental monitoring application segment is expected to gain traction in the next five years. The increasing use of Thermal Imaging Scopes in the automotive sector to reduce the risks in Forest fire prevention, especially during the night, is one of the major reasons for the growth of thermal imaging market in this application.

“The worldwide market for Thermal Imaging Scopes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% over the next five years, will reach 2990 million US$ in 2024, from 1780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Thermal Imaging Scopes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*FLIR Systems

*ATN

*Meprolight

*Sig Sauer

*Yukon Advanced Optics

*Armasigh

*EOTech

*Night Optics

*Luna Optics

*Trijicon Electro Optics

*Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Un-Cooled Thermal Imaging

*Cryogenically Cooled Thermal Imaging

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Military

*Hunting

*Entertainment

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Thermal Imaging Scopes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermal Imaging Scopes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermal Imaging Scopes in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Thermal Imaging Scopes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Thermal Imaging Scopes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Thermal Imaging Scopes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermal Imaging Scopes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Discount on [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574466

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Thermal Imaging Scopes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Un-Cooled Thermal Imaging

1.2.2 Cryogenically Cooled Thermal Imaging

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Military

1.3.2 Hunting

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 FLIR Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 FLIR Systems Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ATN

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ATN Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Meprolight

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Meprolight Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sig Sauer

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sig Sauer Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Yukon Advanced Optics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Yukon Advanced Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Armasigh

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Armasigh Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 EOTech

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 EOTech Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Night Optics

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Night Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Luna Optics

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Luna Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Trijicon Electro Optics

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Trijicon Electro Optics Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Others

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Thermal Imaging Scopes Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Others Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Thermal Imaging Scopes Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Thermal Imaging Scopes Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Thermal Imaging Scopes by Country

5.1 North America Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Thermal Imaging Scopes by Country

6.1 Europe Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Thermal Imaging Scopes Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Thermal Imaging Scopes Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

……..

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com