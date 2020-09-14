Impact of COVID-19 on Valves Market Demand by Key Players like Johnson Controls, Emerson, Flowserve, Kitz Group, Cameron, Crane Company and More

The research report on Valves Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Valves is a mechanical device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. There are many types of valve, including stop (isolation) valves?regulating valves?back-flow prevention valves?pressure-relief valves and so on.They are majorly used in water controlling for irrigation as well as industrial, military, commercial, residential, and transport sectors. Such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, oil and gas, power generation, mining, water reticulation, sewage and chemical manufacturing.

Different types of valves are available: gate, globe, plug, ball, butterfly, check, diaphragm, pinch, pressure relief, control valves etc. Each of these types has a number of models, each with different features and functional capabilities. Some valves are self-operated while others manually or with an actuator or pneumatic or hydraulic is operated. In the report, it includes all kinds of valves.

For industry structure analysis, the valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 10 producers account for less than 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of valves per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of valves producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the valves price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

For forecast, the global valves revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~2%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of valves. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Johnson Controls

*Emerson

*Flowserve

*Kitz Group

*Cameron

*IMI

*Crane Company

*Metso

*Circor Energy

*KSB Group

*Pentair

*Watts

*Velan

*SWI Valve

*Neway

*Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

*CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

*Jiangsu Shentong Valve

*Beijing Valve General Factory

*Shandong Yidu Valve Group

*Dazhong Valve Group

*SHK Valve Group

*Dalian DV Valve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Gate Valves

*Control Valves

*Ball Valves

*Butterfly Valve

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Oil & Gas or Energy Industry

*Water Treatment Industry

*Chemical Industry

*Steel Industry

*Other Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Valves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Valves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Valves in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Valves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Valves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Valves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Valves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

