Industrial Lasers Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Industrial Lasers Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Industrial Lasers market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Industrial Lasers Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Industrial Lasers Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Laser Marking is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Laser lettering systems are used mostly in the production of consumer goods and industrial products as well as in the automobile industry, machinery, and plant assembly. It is even used for tool manufacturing. As laser technology has advanced characteristics, laser markers have become more precise and useful for an increasing number of professional applications.

– The industrial laser marking facilitates the customers to not only deal with counterfeits but also track and trace the entire product lifecycle. Laser marking machines provide the most efficient and finest marking that empower the customers to deal with product quality, safety, any regulatory or retailer compliance and many other essential aspects of production and manufacturing. Industrial laser marking can be done on a variety of products ranging from plastic products to metallic parts.

– Lasers have become an important part of the aircraft manufacturing process aiding to construct, weld and enhance aircraft. The increased expenditure in the Aerospace and Defense sector points towards a greater focus on maintenance.

Automotive is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

– Laser for automobile industry facilitates engineers with a powerful, precision tool of the light, which has already made penetration across other sectors. Other automobile-centered technologies like hybrid electric engines, telematics, and GPRS, the laser tool points the growth in the demand.

– The simplicity of automotive laser instruments and using them into the processing chain reduces the production costs and renders detailed output. The laser tool tightly fits into the automotive engineer’s toolbox for it has long dominated other technologies in engraving, welding, marking and drilling. It outshines its rivals with great accuracy, efficiency, and production line security.

– Precise and uniform marks act as essential features for the automotive industry due to a consistency that it provides in traceability for security reasons. Presently laser marking, Laser for automobile industry help engineers with a powerful setup for fetching intelligent alphanumeric, data matrix codes, and serial numbers on all manner of materials along with the automotive production chain.

– It also provides precision cuts for a huge variety of materials that are being currently employed in the manufacture of automobiles. Laser technology reduces the component expenditure and assembly chain giving automakers an edge in a competitive global market. For new, intelligent and multifunctional materials, there is a need a high-precision tool like a laser for non-contact cutting.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Industrial Lasers market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Industrial Lasers Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Enhanced Precision and Accuracy over Conventional Alternatives

4.3.2 Miniaturisation of Component Parts

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Regulation Compliance Associated with Laser Usage

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Micro machining

5.1.2 Macro machining

5.1.3 Laser Marking

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Consumer Electronics

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fraunhofer IOF

6.1.2 Jack’s Machine Company, Inc.

6.1.3 Clark-MXR, Inc.

6.1.4 Rofin-Sinar

6.1.5 IPG Photonics

6.1.6 MB Metal Technologies, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

