Industrial Motors Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Industrial Motors Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Industrial Motors market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Industrial Motors Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Industrial Motors Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

High Voltage has Significant Share in the market

High voltage (HV) motors are the rational choice for a multitude of industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, water, and wastewater, pulp and paper, electric utility, steel, marine, mining, and air separation. According to IEC 600038 standard, an electrical motor with the operating voltage over 35 kV is considered as HV motor.

High voltage motors are in general considered as custom engineered products and it forms the part of a custom engineered family of industrial electric motors because each motor is engineered individually and is made-to-order to client specific requirements. These motors do not fall under the segment of common commodity business rules, such as Business-to-Customer (B2C) products.

These needs drive the end user industry to maintain a reserve motor and creates an opportunity for the vendors who have better and proven supply chain track record. Vendors with a presence in the different business segments, such as electric equipment, cables, control systems, VFDs, etc. are expected to be benefitted in the market. This is because they can offer one point solution and is more accessible for the end users to track.

The benefits associated with the high voltage supply include the direct supply form substations and efficiency improvements of a more extensive system than multiple small systems in heavy industry setup. This makes the market segment an essential segment of the market for the vendors.

India has the Largest Share In the Market

The Indian manufacturing sector is one of the highest growth sectors, registering a growth of 7.9% year-on-year growth. The Make in India initiative plans to make India equally attractive for domestic and foreign players and give global recognition to the Indian economy. By the end of 2020, it is expected that the Indian manufacturing sector touches USD 1 trillion.

The country is planning to reach 175 GW of installed renewable capacity, which includes solar and wind power, by 2022. The country is also planning to derive 40% of the energy from renewable sources by 2030, which is at 15%, at present. Also, the World Bank has estimated India’s energy efficiency market at INR 1.6 lakh crore. Hence, the demand for an industrial motor is expected to grow further.

For instance, in 2017, General Electric generated USD 4 billion of the company’s total revenue in India, and it all started with a hydropower plant at the Shivanasamudra Falls. Also, Siemens India Ltd posted a 16% revenue growth, for the first quarter of 2017, and continuing operation posted a 60% increase in net profit, to USD 36.923 million before taxes. Hence, the demand for an industrial motor is expected to grow further.

ABB Ltd is also investing hugely in the Indian industrial sector. In 2016, ABB received several large HVDC orders from India. In October 2018, the company won an order of about INR 115 crore from Indian Railways (Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi) to supply traction transformers and motors.

Detailed TOC of Industrial Motors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements Leading To Energy Efficient And Environment Friendly Motors

4.3.2 Development Of Cost Effective And Smarter Routers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Portability Issues

4.4.2 Higher Initial Investment For Procuring New Equipment And Upgrading Existing Equipment

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Motors

5.1.1 Alternating Current (AC) Motors

5.1.2 Direct Current (DC) Motor

5.1.3 Other Types of Motors (Electrically Commutated (EC) Motors, Servomotors, Etc.)

5.2 By Voltage

5.2.1 High Voltage

5.2.2 Medium Voltage

5.2.3 Low Voltage

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Oil and Gas

5.3.2 Power Generation

5.3.3 Mining and Metals

5.3.4 Water and Wastewater Management

5.3.5 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

5.3.6 Discrete Manufacturing

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 General Electric Company

6.1.2 ABB Ltd

6.1.3 Allen – Bradly Co. LLC (Rockwell Automation Inc.)

6.1.4 Siemens AG

6.1.5 Amtek Inc.

6.1.6 Arc Systems Inc.

6.1.7 Johnson Electric

6.1.8 Emerson Electric Co.

6.1.9 Toshiba International Corporation

6.1.10 Nidec Motor Corporation

6.1.11 Maxon Motor AG

6.1.12 Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

6.1.13 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

6.1.14 ATB Austria Antriebstechnik AG

6.1.15 Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

