“Industrial Protective Footwear Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Industrial Protective Footwear market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Industrial Protective Footwear Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Leather Footwear to Witness Significant Demand during the Forecast Period

Leather industrial safety shoes hold a significant market share and are expected to retain their dominance during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. Leather suppliers across the globe are witnessing huge demand from industry safety shoe manufacturers as leather is a non-conductive material and is significantly used in protective footwear to offer safety against harmful electric shocks. A large number of local manufacturers are producing cheap safety shoes by using spurious and low-quality materials which is restraining the market growth. The key players in safety shoes are facing strong competition, due to the rising preference among consumers for locally made inexpensive shoes.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Increase in Demand for Leather Boots

Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a leading market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly driven by the introduction of regulations that mandate the usage of safety shoes in the work environment along with occupational safety standards. Growing adaptation of health and safety practices, in order to reduce workplace fatalities, are expected to surge the product demand for protective footwear over the forecast period. The significant growth of the construction industry in developing economies such as India and China is supporting the market growth in the region. In North America, the rising demand for industrial safety shoes in the region can be attributed to the growth of markets coupled with stringent legislation in the US. Additionally, North America will also witness the demand for women’s safety shoes, which is influencing the sales of safety shoes in the region.

Detailed TOC of Industrial Protective Footwear Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree Of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Leather

5.1.2 Rubber

5.1.3 Plastic

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Mining

5.2.4 Oil and Gas

5.2.5 Chemical

5.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Transportation

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.2 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

6.4.3 VF Corporation

6.4.4 Bata Corporation

6.4.5 Dunlop Protective Footwear

6.4.6 Rock Fall (UK) LTD

6.4.7 Jallatte

6.4.8 Cofra Srl

6.4.9 Hewats Edinburgh

6.4.10 Rahman Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

