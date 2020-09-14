Industrial Valves Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Industrial Valves Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Industrial Valves market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Industrial Valves market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Industrial Valves Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industrial Valves .

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Industrial Valves market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Industrial Valves market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Industrial Valves market?

What are the challenges to Industrial Valves market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Industrial Valves market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Industrial Valves market?

Trending factors influencing the Industrial Valves market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Industrial Valves market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Power Industry

In the power industry, valves are used for various applications, such as boiler startups, feed pump recirculation, steam conditioning, and turbine bypass.

For instance, valves in the condensate system are used to control and regulate the additional flow required for a fluid recirculation condensate pump. Furthermore, valves are also used to control the deaerator level for the feedwater heater.

For the food water system in the power industry, valves are used for boiler feed pump recirculation and the valve plays a key role in this scenario, as it should be operated in on-off and modulating service.

Additionally, in mainstream systems, the valves are used for superheaters, turbine bypass, superheater bypass, etc. A modulating valve is used for controlling pressure.

As of December 2017, 61 nuclear power plants, with 99 nuclear reactors were operating commercially in the United States. The government is planning for a number of new reactor installations, in order to increase nuclear-based power generation. Hence, the country is expected to witness four new units, which are expected to come online by 2021.

Additionally, the government’s focus on increasing the capacity additions of power plants across the country is the factor that is boosting the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals. Such aforementioned factors are boosting the demand for valves in the power industry.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. With growing oil and gas industrial activities and the increasing need for water treatment in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of industrial valves is increasing in the region. The consumption of industrial valves is high in oil and gas, and downstream production has increased in the country. This is further increasing the production capacities of petrochemicals, thus augmenting the consumption of industrial valves in the country. Chemical plants are another prominent end-user industry in China. Many major companies in the market have their chemical plants in China. These companies increased their production capacities, in order to increase the consumption of industrial valves. The other major industry in the country is the water treatment facility, which is used in different industries. The growing fuel demand is augmenting the demand to increase the refining capacity, due to increased sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with the demand for infrastructure and consumer goods. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for industrial valves consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Industrial Valves Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Industrial Valves market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Valves market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Industrial Valves market trends that influence the global Industrial Valves market

Detailed TOC of Industrial Valves Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Power Industry

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Desalination Activity

4.1.3 Increase in Demand from the Chemical Industry

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stagnant Industrial Growth in Developed Countries

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Butterfly Valve

5.1.2 Ball Valve

5.1.3 Globe Valve

5.1.4 Gate Valve

5.1.5 Plug Valve

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Quarter-turn Valve

5.2.2 Multi-turn Valve

5.2.3 Other Products (Control Valves)

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Power

5.3.2 Water and Wastewater Management (Including Desalination)

5.3.3 Chemicals

5.3.4 Oil and Gas

5.3.4.1 Upstream

5.3.4.2 Mid-stream

5.3.4.3 Downstream

5.3.5 Food Processing

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Laval

6.4.2 AVK Holding AS

6.4.3 Broer Group

6.4.4 CIRCOR International Inc.

6.4.5 Crane Co.

6.4.6 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

6.4.7 Danfoss AS

6.4.8 Emerson Electric Co.

6.4.9 Georg Fischer Ltd

6.4.10 Flowserve Corporation

6.4.11 General Electric (Baker Hughes)

6.4.12 Hitachi Metals Ltd

6.4.13 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.14 IMI PLC

6.4.15 ITT Inc.

6.4.16 KITZ Corporation

6.4.17 Mueller Water Products Inc.

6.4.18 NIBCO INC.

6.4.19 Okano Valve Mfg. Co. Ltd

6.4.20 Saint-Gobain

6.4.21 Schlumberger Limited

6.4.22 TechnipFMC PLC

6.4.23 The Weir Group PLC

6.4.24 Valvitalia SpA

6.4.25 Xylem

6.4.26 DUNAN

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Valves

