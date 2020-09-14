Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market.

– Depending on the type and the manufacturing process of the component being tested, and size and engineering requirements, primarily four radiography methods i.e., film, computed, direct, and real-time are used in the aerospace sector. X-ray inspection applications include the detection of internal defects in thick and complex shapes, and in metallic and non-metallic shapes, and the quality of critical aerospace components, structures, and assemblies.

– The increasing emphasis on safety standards, decreasing service intervals, low emission targets, and the advent of new materials and process are the major factors driving the radiography market in the aerospace segment.

– Conventional x-ray inspection systems are being increasingly replaced with digital systems in aerospace and the latter is expected to completely overshadow the market, except for some critical high-resolution imaging applications.

– This shift has also been fuelled by the advent of common binding standard for the common accreditation, in accordance with the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP).

– While the United States and Asia-Pacific have the largest demand for x-ray inspection in the aerospace sector, the increasing usage of aircrafts in the North African and Middle East (NEMA) region is also driving the use of x-ray equipment and imaging solutions.

North America has the Largest Share in the Market

– The major driver for the equipment and imaging software market in the North American region is the regulations and standards mandated by the associations. For instance- regulations set by agencies, like the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP), CGSB, etc., are mandating testing as an integral part of the manufacturing and construction projects.

– Furthermore, the Canadian General Standards Board (CGSB) technical committee adopted the latest version of the ISO 9712 standard. This addresses the issues of the lack of skilled inspectors, as they can now receive their certification in two years rather than five.

– As the United States is one of the early adopters of manufacturing automation, the use of automated solutions in certain areas of testing is expected to address the issue of the lack of skilled personnel, by releasing workers from hard and dangerous, repetitive and monotonous work.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advent of Portable Radiography Equipment

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations and Safety Standards

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Requirement of Highly Skilled Personnel and Radiation-related Risks

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Equipment

5.1.2 Software

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Film Radiography

5.2.2 Computed Radiography

5.2.3 Direct Radiography

5.2.4 Computed Tomography

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace

5.3.2 Energy and Power

5.3.3 Construction

5.3.4 Oil and Gas

5.3.5 Automotive

5.3.6 Manufacturing

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 YXLON International

6.1.2 GE Measurement and Control

6.1.3 Nikon Metrology Inc.

6.1.4 North Star Imaging Inc.

6.1.5 Carestream Health

6.1.6 Dürr AG

6.1.7 Olympus Corporation

6.1.8 Teledyne Dalsa Inc.

6.1.9 Rigaku Americas Corporation

6.1.10 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

6.1.11 L-3 Technologies

6.1.12 Vidisco Ltd

6.1.13 Bosello High Technology SRL

6.1.14 Canon Inc.

6.1.15 Hitachi Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

