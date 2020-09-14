Inhalation Anesthetics Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Inhalation Anesthetics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Inhalation Anesthetics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Inhalation Anesthetics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Sevoflurane holds the major share in Global Inhalational Anesthetics Market

Global Inhalational anesthetics market is segmented as Type, End-user and Geography. The type segment is further segmented into Desflurane, Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, Others.

Sevoflurane is the most widely used inhalational anesthetic owing to its therapeutic advantages and low cost. Sevoflurane is an ether inhalation anesthetic agent with low pungency, a non-irritant odour and a low blood, gas partition coefficient. It can be rapidly and conveniently administered without discomfort, and its low solubility facilitates precise control over the depth of anesthesia and rapid and smooth induction of, and emergence from, general anaesthesia. As an induction and maintenance agent for ambulatory and nonambulatory surgery in children, sevoflurane provides more rapid induction and emergence from anesthesia than halothane and has similar or better patient acceptability.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in Inhalational Anesthetics Market

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth due to the presence of high unmet needs, an increase in health awareness, large population base, and an increase in the number of surgeries. According to WHO report in 2017, it was estimated that about 39.5 million surgeries were performed in China. Moreover, propelling medical tourism due to the availability of cost-efficient and advanced healthcare treatment options compared to the other geographical regions and increasing adoption of novel technologies are bolstering the growth of inhalational anesthetics market in the Asia Pacific region. As per the report of Brink Asia Pacific Risk Center in 2017, around 4 million medical tourists traveled to India to seek health care services, 3.5 million foreign patients traveled to Thailand and 900,000 patients to Singapore in 2016.

Current and future global Inhalation Anesthetics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Inhalation Anesthetics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population Prone to Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Emergency Cases

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Lesser Duration in Hospitalization

4.2.4 Increasing Accessibility to Health Services and Surgeries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Generic Competition for Almost all of the Halogenated Agents

4.3.2 Recent Patent Expiries

4.3.3 Side Effects of Inhaler Anesthesia Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Desflurane

5.1.2 Sevoflurane

5.1.3 Isoflurane

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Halocarbon Products Corporation

6.1.2 Baxter

6.1.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.1.4 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Piramal Enterprises Limited

6.1.6 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Fresenius Kabi AG

6.1.8 AbbVie Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

