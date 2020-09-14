Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market to Set New Growth Cycle | IBM, Oracle, Trimble , Accruent

The ‘ Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1411

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations to optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets. The global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as halted projects and low profitabilities. However, return of the workforce at the workplace post-COVID-19 demands an advanced IWMS solution with risk management capabilities and social distancing benefits, as IWMS is a requirement for infrastructure and manufacturing companies. The growing cloud-based application deployments, increasing competitiveness and workforce dynamics, growing importance of corporate social responsibilities across the globe and increasing government regulatory compliances are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in June 2020, IBM launched Watson Works, AI models and applications to address post-COVID-19 workplace requirements, such as workplace re-entry, prioritizing employee health, facilities management, space allocation, contract retracing, and communication and collaboration. However, unexplored benefits of facility and workplace management is the major factor restraining the growth of global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing developments in smart building. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Oracle

Trimble

Accruent

SAP

Planon

Archibus

Service Works Global

Causeway Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1411

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1411

Key Points Covered in Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Offering, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Deployment Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Organization Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Dynamics

3.1. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Offering

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solution

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Deployment Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by Deployment Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-premises

6.4.2. Cloud

Chapter 7. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Organization Size

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by Organization Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Large Enterprises

7.4.2. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Chapter 8. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, by Vertical

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Public Sector

8.4.2. IT and Telecom

8.4.3. Manufacturing

8.4.4. BFSI

8.4.5. Real Estate and Construction

8.4.6. Retail

8.4.7. Healthcare

8.4.8. Education

8.4.9. Others

Chapter 9. Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.2.1.1. U.S. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.2.1.2. Offering breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Deployment Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Organization Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.3. Europe Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.3.2. Germany Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.3.3. France Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.3.4. Spain Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.3.5. Italy Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.4.2. India Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.4.3. Japan Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.4.4. Australia Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.4.5. South Korea Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.5. Latin America Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.5.2. Mexico Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

9.6. Rest of The World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. IBM

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Oracle

10.2.3. Trimble

10.2.4. Accruent

10.2.5. SAP

10.2.6. Planon

10.2.7. Archibus

10.2.8. Service Works Global

10.2.9. Causeway Technologies

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1411

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/