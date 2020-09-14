Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Renewable Energy to Drive the Adoption Rate for Intelligent Power Modules

– IPM applications in the renewable energy sector include usage in wind turbine inverters (both off-shore and on-shore), photovoltaic inverters, and micro-inverters.

– It is expected that around one-third of global power needs would be addressed by solar and wind energies, by 2040. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the market studied, as IPM forms a critical component of these power architectures.

– With over 100 countries generating power from wind and a projected ten-fold increase in global production of electricity from wind, the market studied is projected to experience a boost.

– The increasing deployment of off-shore wind networks involving power transmission systems, based on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, where IPM is an essential component, is driving the market studied.

North America to Emerge as a Prominent Market for IPM

– North America is one of the most important regions in the market studied, owing to the presence of several established players in the region.

– The United States has one of the largest automotive markets across the globe, and is home to several global automotive and auto parts manufacturers. Some of the major automobile manufacturers based out of the region include Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Tesla. Tesla is at the forefront of technological innovation.

– With billions of dollars invested in the United States, the automotive industry, directly and indirectly, employs hundreds of thousands of US citizens. It was estimated that the automotive industry annually spends nearly USD 105 billion on R&D, worldwide, about USD 18 billion of which is spent in the United States, to incorporate newer and more advanced sensors into automobiles.

– With this growth in the automotive industry that is further expected to result in growth in hyrbid electric vehciles and autonomous cars, IPM in the region will witness an increased adoption as they will be used for better in-vehcile features.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Reliability through an Enhanced Level of Monitoring

4.3.2 High Potential for Growth of Electric Vehicles

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Sluggish Adoption of New Technologies

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Operational Voltage

5.1.1 600V

5.1.2 1200V

5.2 By Power Device

5.2.1 IGBT

5.2.2 MOSFET

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Servo Drives

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Renewable Energy

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.2 Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

6.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Fairchild Semiconductors (ON Semiconductor – Parent Company)

6.1.5 Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.6 ROHM Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Vincotech GmbH

6.1.8 Future Electronics Inc.

6.1.9 ST Microelectronics NV

6.1.10 Powerex Inc.

6.1.11 ON Semiconductor Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

