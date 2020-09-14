“Interventional Cardiology Devices Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Interventional Cardiology Devices market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Drug-eluting Stents Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market

Drug-eluting stents are coated with medication, which is slowly released to prevent the growth of scar tissue in the artery lining. This helps the arteries to remain smooth and open, thus, ensuring good blood flow. Drug-eluting stents are usually used for lower extremities. They provide results that are better than the self-expanding and balloon-expanding stents. A survey was conducted in 2016 about the effect of drug-eluting stents, and the analysis showed that the use of drug-eluting stents provided a lower risk of binary stenosis, revascularization, and amputations. Several studies have shown that the results of drug-eluting stents are 100% positive in case of peripheral arterial diseases (PAD). A good number of patients suffering from heart problems have been successfully treated with drug-eluting stents, preventing the need for more invasive procedures, such as coronary artery bypass surgery. Drug-eluting stents help in preventing the recurrence of symptoms, such as chest pain. This also reduces the need for repetitive angioplasty procedures, which carry the risk of complications, such as heart attack and stroke.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, favorable government initiatives pertaining to product development, and high patient awareness levels, coupled with relatively high healthcare expenditures in the region, are some prominent drivers. The United States, currently, is expected to continue with its largest share in the coronary stents market. Much of the demand for and production of interventional cardiology devices are taken up by North America and Europe. North America has a high consumption rate of premium-priced interventional cardiology devices, and it is the region that can cater to a high rate of innovation in medical devices, thus, dominating this market. However, problems related to varying rates of degradation and uneven drug release have delayed the introduction of the bioabsorbable stents in the market. As a result, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs extensive animal and human study data before considering the approval of this type of technology.

Detailed TOC of Interventional Cardiology Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Coronary Artery Diseases (CADs)

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Interventional Cardiology Devices

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario

4.3.2 Availability of Effective First-line Treatments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Coronary Stents

5.1.1.1 Bare Stents

5.1.1.2 Drug-eluting Stents

5.1.1.3 Bioabsorbable Stents

5.1.2 Catheters

5.1.2.1 Angiography Catheters

5.1.2.2 Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

5.1.2.3 Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Guiding Catheters

5.1.2.4 Pulmonary Artery Catheters

5.1.3 Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloons

5.1.4 Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Guide Wires

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Biosensors International Group Ltd

6.1.4 Biotronik

6.1.5 Boston Scientific

6.1.6 Cardinal Health

6.1.7 Cook Medical Inc.

6.1.8 Medtronic Inc.

6.1.9 Terumo Medical Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

