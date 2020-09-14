Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Copper Intrauterine Device Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Copper IUDs have been in the market for a long time, since about 1988, earlier than the hormonal IUDs. Paragard used to be marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals since the year 2016 but in the year 2017, the company sold its Paragard division to CooperSurgical. However, Paragard was approved in the year 1984 and is available in the United States since the year 1988. It releases copper ions that are toxic to the sperm and prevents fertilization. They are usable for up to 10 years. Paragard was the only copper IUD available in many countries, including the United States, till 2015. Liletta is another copper IUD that was launched in 2015. It has become popular in Europe. The FDA, United States, had also given approval for the same. The companies, Allergan PLC and Medicines360, with their collaboration in 2015, started marketing the Liletta Copper IUD in the United States market. The FDA approved it for only three years but extended the approval for five years in 2018. One of the advantages of using copper IUDs is that they can be used as emergency contraceptives. They can be used within five days of unprotected intercourse to prevent pregnancy. Unlike the hormonal IUD, where the user has to wait for two days for the IUD to take effect, copper IUDs are functional immediately after insertion. They are also less expensive in comparison to hormonal IUDs. The copper IUDs are expected to observe a steady growth, during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

IUDs are one of the most effective forms of reversible contraception, and the interest in this method is growing among women and healthcare providers. The US market has shown the greatest demand in the use of both hormone-free copper, as well as hormone-based IUDs. It is the primary form of contraceptives used among the female US citizens. Because of its role as an emergency contraceptive, the market is witnessing a stiff increase in its demand. Hormonal IUDs are also trending in the US market, which is approved by the FDA. The three most common types of hormonal IUDs available and trending in the US market are Mirena, Skyla, and Liletta. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has now developed new guidelines to make IUDs popular among patients. It has been endorsed by the American Academic of Pediatrics as the first line of contraceptive option for teenage girls. Thus, owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and awareness among the population, the North American intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Innovations Leading to Effective Contraception and Less Side Effects

4.2.2 Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies

4.2.3 Supportive Government Initiatives and Private Firms for the Prevention of Unwanted Abortions and Pregnancies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of Causing Pelvic Inflammatory Infection (PID)

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hormonal Intrauterine Device

5.1.2 Copper Intrauterine Device

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Gynecology Clinics

5.2.3 Community Health Care Centers

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 CooperSurgical Inc.

6.1.4 DKT International

6.1.5 Egemen International

6.1.6 Mona Lisa NV

6.1.7 Pregna International Limited

6.1.8 Prosan International BV

6.1.9 SMB Corporation of India

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

