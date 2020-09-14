“Inulin Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Inulin market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Inulin Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Inulin Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals

Globally, nutraceutical product is gaining importance and is becoming a part of the consumers’ daily dietary practice. The main reason for this growing popularity is the change in consumer- lifestyle and increase in awareness. Increasing intake of high-fiber functional food and prebiotics by the food and beverage industry is linked to benefits, such as improved digestion, lower stress response, better hormonal balance, and decrease in cardiovascular diseases. These benefits raise awareness among the consumers, which drives the market growth. Increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin as a functional ingredient. Key factor driving the inulin market is the growing demand for probiotic and blends of probiotic and prebiotic food globally.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Gaining popularity of prebiotic ingredients on account of rising awareness about low fat and calorie reduction is expected to fuel the inulin market demand in North America. The US FDA has recognized inulin as a generally recognized as safe (GRAS) product, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. In the United Kingdom, the demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients is expected to increase the market expansion. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market in global inulin market. Japan is the largest market followed by India in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing demand for infant food formula, growth of dairy industry and the aging population are few factors diving the market. South Korea is one of the fastest-growing market driven by an extremely image-conscious urban population, high dependence on imported food, and an overall trend of unhealthy lifestyles is driving a greater focus on healthy eating.

