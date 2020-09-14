Ion Exchange Membrane Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Ion Exchange Membrane Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Ion Exchange Membrane market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Ion Exchange Membrane Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Water Treatment to Dominate the Market

– Ion exchange membranes are used in a variety of applications including purification and separation. The membrane technology offers various benefits, such as high energy efficiency, low maintenance cost, and is eco-friendly.

– In the past few years, there has been an increase in concerns of clean water for drinking and sanitation across the globe which is likely to boost the demand for ion exchange membranes as they are used in removing impurities from contaminated water.

– In India, the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) requires EPA (the United States Environmental Protection Agency) to establish regulations to protect human health from contaminants in drinking water. The act authorizes EPA to develop national drinking water standards and ensure compliance with these standards.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned reasons, water treatment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to the high demand from countries like India and China.

– One of the key factors behind the high demand for ion exchange membranes in Asia-Pacific is government policies regarding water treatment in the developing economies of the region like China, India, and Indonesia.

– The economic growth and urbanization of China are also likely to boost the demand for ion exchange membranes as it will result in the parallel rise in demand for effective water treatment solutions.

– In highly populated countries like China and India, the need for conservation and re-use of water is rising at a significant rate.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Ion Exchange Membrane Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Healthcare and Electronics Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Wastewater Treatment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Health Concerns due to Non-Ionized Organic Contamination

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Charge

5.1.1 Cation

5.1.2 Anion

5.1.3 Amphoteric Ion

5.1.4 Bipolar Ion

5.1.5 Mosaic Ion

5.2 Material

5.2.1 Hydrocarbon Membrane

5.2.2 Perfluorocarbon Membrane

5.2.3 Inorganic Membrane

5.2.4 Composite Membrane

5.2.5 Partially Halogenated Membrane

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Electro dialysis

5.3.2 Electrolysis

5.3.3 Storage Batteries

5.3.4 Water Treatment

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 United Kingdom

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AGC ENGINEERING Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Dioxide Materials

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Evergreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.6 Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.

6.4.7 General Electric Company

6.4.8 Hyflux Ltd

6.4.9 ION Exchange

6.4.10 Lanxess AG

6.4.11 Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co., Ltd

6.4.12 Merck KGaA

6.4.13 ResinTech Inc.

6.4.14 Saltworks Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rise in Wastewater Treatment Projects in Developing Economies

7.2 Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector in Asia-Pacific

