“Kiwi Fruit Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Kiwi Fruit market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Kiwi Fruit Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Kiwi Fruit Market.

Market Overview:

The global value of consumption of kiwi fruit was USD 14,262.6 million in 2018, which is projected to reach USD 20,051.2 million, witnessing a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.

– The drivers identified in this market are increase in demand in the major markets, booming fruit juice industry, and increase in health consciousness.

– The restraints identified in this market are trade barriers related to exports and high prices in major mar

Key Market Trends:

Trade Barriers Related to Exports are Restraining the Market

Non-tariff barriers to New Zealand kept increasing, despite various trade agreements. In August 2017, New Zealand received a warning notice from China, owing to the detection of the fungus Neofabraea actinidiae in a shipment of kiwi fruit. This is an example of non-tariff barrier. Tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade among the major producers continue to remain high for many countries, which is a major restraint for this market.

The Kiwi Fruit Market is segmented by Geography into United States

The value of consumption of kiwi fruit in the country was USD 194,006.7 thousand in 2018, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Most of the domestic consumption of kiwi fruit is met through imports. As per Mordor Intelligence analysis, currently, the United States sources kiwi fruit mostly from Chile and New Zealand. The health benefits associated with kiwi fruit and the rising health awareness among the people are expected to be the major drivers for the increased consumption of kiwi fruit over the forecast period.

