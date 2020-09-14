Kraft Lignin Products Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Kraft Lignin Products Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Kraft Lignin Products market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Kraft Lignin Products Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Kraft Lignin Products Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Activated Carbon

– Activated carbons are widely used industrial adsorbents in deodorization and purification for process streams and the treatment of liquid and gaseous effluents. Kraft lignin can be transformed into activated carbon by physical or chemical activation. The chemical activation at high temperatures gives higher product yields.

– Activated carbon finds excellent in metal finishing for purification of electroplating solutions. The other applications include gas and water purification, decaffeination, gold purification, metal extraction, medicine, sewage treatment, air filters in gas masks and respirators, and filters in compressed air, etc.

– The pharmaceutical industry would exploit activated carbon fibers, which can adsorb bacteria. In case of waste incineration, volatile heavy metals, and combustion products, such as dioxins and furans present in the post-combustion areas, can also be adsorbed by activated carbon.

– Water treatment operations continuously contend with new regulations, while current regulations become more stringent. Activated carbon has been an effective treatment option for years in compliance viability of wastewater treatment.

– As water reuse becomes increasingly important from a sustainability perspective, activated carbon is becoming a vital component of the water treatment process because of its versatility.

– Increasing emission standards and concerns over air pollution control are anticipated to drive this trend, which, in turn, is expected to be increasingly beneficial to the activated carbon segment in kraft lignin market.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North American region dominated the market share in 2018. North America is the largest producer of the kraft lignin products, majorly dominated by Canada and the United States. A shift in industry preference to biobased products, due to the need of reducing dependence on fossil sources, is expected to continue as a key driver for kraft lignin products market growth in the region, during the forecast period. In Canada, there is a kraft lignin surplus of approximately 1.06 million metric ton per year (after ensuring pulp mills’ recovery boiler demand) from the 23 pulp mills, which may be used for the production of value-added biobased products. This kraft lignin supply can create a USD 1.5 billion lignin-based bioproducts industry, which is one of the major opportunities in the future. The growing residential market in the United States is expected to drive the demand for kraft lignin products from the construction sector of the region. Moreover, the steady recovery of oil prices is expected to increase the drilling processes in the region, in turn, increasing the demand for lignosulphonates in the oil and gas industry. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for kraft lignin products consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Kraft Lignin Products Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Carbon Fibers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Fertilizers and Pesticides

5.1.2 Polymers/Plastics

5.1.3 Binders and Resins

5.1.4 Phenol and Derivatives

5.1.5 Activated carbon

5.1.6 Carbon fibers

5.1.7 Other Applications (Blends, Sorbents, etc.)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 France

5.2.3.4 Nordic Countries

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.4.3 Rest of World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Borregaard Lignotech

6.4.2 Domtar Corporation

6.4.3 Innventia Group

6.4.4 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD

6.4.5 Rayonier Advanced Materials

6.4.6 Resolute forest products

6.4.7 Stora Enso

6.4.8 Suzano

6.4.9 UPM Biochemicals

6.4.10 West Fraser

6.4.11 WestRock

6.4.12 Weyerhaeuser Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Consumption of Activated Carbon

7.2 Other Opportunities

