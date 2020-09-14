The Leisure Boats market is growing along with the Manufacturing and Construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These boats can have the well-travelled and life-saving jackets needed for survival. Recreational boats are used extensively for fun activities such as going out with family and friends, boating, sailing, demonstrations, fishing and other activities.

The Leisure Boats market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Leisure Boats market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing and Construction industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Leisure Boats assays in the market.

Leisure Boats market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the Leisure Boats market is primarily split into:

Wooden Boats

Aluminum Boats

Steel Boats

Composite Boats

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Commercial

Household

Military

Others

Major players in the global Leisure Boats market include:

Sunseeker

Wally

Itama

Riva

Princess

Regal

Fairline

Pershing

Ferretti

Jeanneau

Heysea Yacht Group

Searay

Azimut

Beneteau

Lurssen

Sunbird

