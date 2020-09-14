“LiDAR Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global LiDAR market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. LiDAR Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global LiDAR Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Ground – based LiDAR is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– The ground-based lidar systems are expected to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the key factors, such as low cost and increasing applications in SUV. Ground lidar possesses an exceptional ability to produce 3D images of land at coastal and other areas and ground movements, such as landslides, and it can be analyzed and measured by satellite imagery.

– Ground-based lidar is commonly used to scan outcrop consisting of near-vertical cliffs and rocky slopes along canyon walls and hillsides. The first step in the acquisition process is to set up the scanner, aim at the outcrop, and define a scanning window and a scanning resolution.

– Furthermore, EERI (Earthquake Engineering Research Institute), who partnered with GEER (Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance), can utilize ground-based lidar to collect damage morphology data at speeds, accuracies, and range that was previously unimaginable in the earthquake. Therefore, earth observation may significantly stimulate the market growth.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– North America is dominating the lidar market, owing to the rising demand for 3D imaging technology in the US and Canada. Additionally, the increased adoption of lidar in government agencies is further expected to fuel the market growth.

– The increasing investments of business giants in North America, such as General Motors, Google Inc., and Apple Inc., toward ADAS and driverless cars are providing new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost lidar systems.

– In addition, major companies in the market, such as Trimble, Faro, and Velodyne are based in the United States, which is another major factor for the large share of the North American market.

– Furthermore, the US defense industry has increased its military and defense spending, which has created opportunities for lidar to proliferate into the industry. Key players profiled include Quantum Spatial (Aerometric), Faro Technology, Geodigital, Trimble Navigation Limited, Leica Geosystems, etc.

