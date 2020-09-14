Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increased Shale Gas Production to Augment the Market for LAB

– Synthetic surfactants are derived from surfactant intermediates, such as ethylene oxide (EO), linear alkylbenzene (LAB), and detergent alcohols. These intermediates are obtained from ethylene and benzene. These building blocks (ethylene and benzene) are obtained majorly from crude oil.

– The latest technology to produce ethylene from natural gas/shale gas enables the natural gas/shale gas to supplement crude oil in the production of ethylene. This may result in a reduction of ethylene prices, as natural gas/shale gas is cheaper, when compared to crude oil.

– Recently, the production of natural gas and shale gas increased drastically, particularly in the United States and China.

– Owing to the increase in production of natural gas and shale gas, the production of ethylene and benzene expected to increase, thereby increasing the availability of raw materials required for the manufacturing of synthetic surfactants. The ready availability of ethylene and benzene is expected to further boost the production of synthetic surfactants.

– Currently, the demand for, and usage of, LAB are growing significantly, from the household soaps and detergents sector.

– With the shale gas production projected to increase rapidly over the forecast period, it is likely to augment the growth of the LAB market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. With the growing personal care industry and increasing need for cleaners in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of linear alkyl benzene is increasing in the region. The market for the soap, washing powder, and synthetic detergent industry in China has grown at an average annual rate of more than 10%, in the past six years, due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in the liquid soap segment. China is becoming the largest market in terms of cosmetics and skin care products, globally. The beauty sector in the country has witnessed an average growth of over 5% in the past 10 years. Likewise, growing consumerism is stimulating the demand for personal care products, which, in turn, is driving the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market in India. Today, India is one of the largest producers of soaps in the world. The per capita consumption of toilet/bathing soap in the country is around 800 grams. Around 65% of the Indian population resides in rural areas, and the increasing disposable incomes and growth in the rural markets are making the consumers shift to premium products. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for linear alkyl benzene (LAB) consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

