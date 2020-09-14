“Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Household Detergents and Cleaners Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the key applications of LAS is as a surfactant in detergents and cleaning products and has widely replaced the usage of other synthetic surfactants like Branched Alkybenzene sulfonate (BAS) owing to its biodegradability.

– Increasing awareness towards cleanliness and hygiene in developing countries owing to awareness campaigns organized by the government like the swachh bharat campaign in India is one of the key factors in increasing demand for detergents and cleaners.

– Growing per capita income and availability of a wide range of choices are also boosting the demand for detergents in developing countries.

– Additionally, the positive growth of food and beverage industry worldwide is expected to drive the demand for dishwashing liquids.

– Hence, the household detergents and cleaners application is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in LAS market and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for synthetic detergents industry in India and China. The growth in India’s beauty and personal care industry which was valued at USD 8 billion in 2018 is also expected to boost the LAS market. In addition to these factors like rising industrialization, growing disposable income and increasing population are also driving the market in Asia-pacific region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Dish Washing Liquid in Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.2 Growing prominence as a substitute for Dodecylbenzene Sulfonates owing to Biodegradability

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 By Application

5.1.1.1 Household Detergents and Cleaners

5.1.1.2 Industrial Cleaners

5.1.1.3 Personal Care products

5.1.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Croda International Plc

6.4.2 Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

6.4.3 Stepan Company

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.6 Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd

6.4.7 Clariant

6.4.8 Hansa Group AG

6.4.9 Kao Corporation

6.4.10 Formosan Union Chemical Corp

6.4.11 CEPSA Quimica SA

6.4.12 Desmet Ballestra

6.4.13 Sasol

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rise in Demand for Personal Care Products in Developing Countries

