Lipid Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Lipid Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Lipid market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Lipid Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Lipid Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Nutrition & supplements segment continue to lead the lipid market by application

The term “lipid-based nutrient supplements” (LNS) refers generically to a range of fortified, lipid based products, including products like Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) (a large daily ration with relatively low micronutrient concentration) as well as highly-concentrated supplements (1-4 teaspoons/day, providing < 100 kcal/day) to be used for “point-of-use” fortification and RUTF have been successfully used for the management of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) among children in emergency settings. LNS has been used to treat moderate acute malnutrition; however, there is no consensus on it being more effective than CSB (Corn soy blend). LNS are given in smaller doses, more so because they are more concentrated. These supplements are designed to provide 50 to 100% of the day’s energy requirements.

Asia-pacific Remain the Dominant Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for lipids after North America and Europe, globally. The physical environment, local availability of fats and oils, food habits, and level of education, are some other factors that affect the overall consumption of fats. For instance: in Bangladesh, the consumption of fats in urban areas is higher than in rural areas, owing to the tremendous increase in urbanization and lifestyle changes in the past few years. The Southeast Asian countries, particularly Malaysia and Indonesia, are bigger producers and consumers of palm oil, owing to its high availability and relatively low costs. Lipids, such as cocoa butter (in chocolates), coconut oil, palm oil, and mango kernel oils are gaining popularity in Japan owing to its versatile application in food & beverage industry.

Detailed TOC of Lipid Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Form Type

5.1.1 Phospholipids

5.1.2 Glycolipids

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Omega 3 & Omega 6

5.2.2 Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Food & Beverage

5.3.2 Nutrition & Supplements

5.3.3 Feed

5.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Spain

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Australia

5.4.3.4 Japan

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Solutex

6.4.5 Clover Corporation

6.4.6 Royal DSM

6.4.7 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.8 Kerry Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

