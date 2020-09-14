The ‘ Liquid Fertilizers market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Liquid Fertilizers derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Liquid Fertilizers market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fertilizers are generally used to cultivate all types of crops, though, the degree of application is entirely reliant on the soil fertility, that is usually measured through a soil test and based on the crop. Fertilizers are utilized among crops both in solid and liquid form. Liquid fertilizers are the new and technologically advanced substances that offer nutrients to crops. Increasing demand to boost food security has driven the need for high-efficiency fertilizers. Considerable shift in farming practices along with positive outlook on technology & innovations will boost product demand. The key players of global Liquid Fertilizers market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition and others. For instance, in September 2019, Nutrien, Ltd. acquired Ruralco Holdings Limited (Ruralco) in Australia. With this acquisition , Nutrien will offer substantial advantages to its customers. Similarly, In June 2019, EuroChem Group extended its fertilizer manufacturing facilities by building a third modern fertilizer mixing plant in Brazil. With the aim to enhance its fertilizer distribution business in Brazil. Apart from this, increase in overall crop protection products and the development of chemical free agricultural practices opens opportunities for bio-based liquid fertilizers. However, high handling costs of liquid fertilizers is expected to impede the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Liquid Fertilizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand for food among consumers along with Strong government support for agriculture. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such easy application of liquid fertilizer and increasing demand for food grains would create lucrative growth prospects for the Liquid Fertilizers market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nutrien, Ltd

Yara International ASA

Israel Chemical Ltd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile

The Mosaic Company

EuroChem Group

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

OCP Group

OCI Nitrogen

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potash

Micronutrients

By Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

By Compounds:

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

Potassium Nitrate

Phosphorus Pentoxide (P205)

Others (boron, chloride, and iron)

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Liquid Fertilizers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Liquid Fertilizers Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Liquid Fertilizers Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Major Compounds, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Dynamics

3.1. Liquid Fertilizers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Pricing Analysis by Type

4.5. Liquid Fertilizers Demand by End Use

4.6. Competition by Players/Suppliers

4.7. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Liquid Fertilizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Nitrogen

5.4.2. Phosphorus

5.4.3. Potash

5.4.4. Micronutrients

Chapter 6. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Mode of Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode of Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Liquid Fertilizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Soil

6.4.2. Foliar

6.4.3. Fertigation

Chapter 7. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Compounds

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Compounds, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Compounds 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Liquid Fertilizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

7.4.2. Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

7.4.3. Potassium Nitrate

7.4.4. Phosphorus Pentoxide (P205)

7.4.5. Others (boron, chloride, and iron)

Chapter 8. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Crop Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Crop Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Liquid Fertilizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Cereals & Grains

8.4.2. Oilseeds & Pulses

8.4.3. Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.4. Others

Chapter 9. Global Liquid Fertilizers Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Liquid Fertilizers Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.2.1. U.S. Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Mode of Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Crop type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Compounds breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.3. Europe Liquid Fertilizers Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.3.2. Germany Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.3.3. France Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.3.4. Spain Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.3.5. Italy Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.3.6. Rest of Europe Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizers Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.4.2. India Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.4.3. Japan Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.4.4. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.4.5. South Korea Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.5. Latin America Liquid Fertilizers Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.5.2. Mexico Liquid Fertilizers Market

9.6. Rest of The World Liquid Fertilizers Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Nutrien, Ltd

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Type Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Yara International ASA

10.2.3. Israel Chemical Ltd.

10.2.4. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

10.2.5. Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile

10.2.6. The Mosaic Company

10.2.7. EuroChem Group

10.2.8. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

10.2.9. OCP Group

10.2.10. OCI Nitrogen

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

