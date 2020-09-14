“Liquid Packaging Cartons Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Liquid Packaging Cartons market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Liquid Packaging Cartons Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Dairy Products Occupy a Notable Share in Liquid Packaging Cartons Market

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the dairy product demand in the developed and developing countries has been increasing for the past few years.

– As the population and income increases, and diets become more globalized, dairy products are expected to be consumed specifically in developing countries.

– The worldwide demand for processed milk and juices has also increased over the recent years. While processed milk and dairy products have played a significant role in shaping the liquid packaging cartons industry, particularly in the North American region, the growing demand for fruit juice worldwide, which rose to 35 billion liters in 2017 has also been crucial to the market growth.

– As people are becoming aware of the benefits of carton packaging, they are shifting from other packaging materials toward paperboard containers. In the United States, milk solids will see a tremendous growth and this will supplement the liquid packaging carton market.

Asia-Pacific to witness the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period.

– Asia-Pacific is dominated by the population of China and India and in these two countries, the increase in disposable income and the constantly growing rate of these countries will act as a supplement for the growth of the liquid packaging carton market.

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, India and Pakistan will contribute the maximum production of milk in the upcoming years. India is the developing nation and the increase in the paper cardboard has been observed on account of factors, such as the increasing FMCG as well as the food and beverage sector. This is being supported by the government of India as well because plastic carry bags are banned in India. This movement has acted as the stimulator for the majority of the people in India.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Liquid Packaging Cartons market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Liquid Packaging Cartons Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Packaging

4.4.2 Changing Consumer Lifestyle and Preferences

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Competition from Substitutes such as Glass and Plastic Packaging

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Industry Regulations and Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Liquid Type

5.1.1 Milk

5.1.2 Water

5.1.3 Juices

5.1.4 Energy Drinks

5.1.5 Alcoholic Beverages

5.1.6 Other Liquid Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 Japan

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Mexico

5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Elopak AS

6.1.2 Evergreen Packaging LLC

6.1.3 Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Klabin SA

6.1.5 Refresco Group N.V.

6.1.6 SIG Global Pte. Ltd

6.1.7 Tetra Laval International SA

6.1.8 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.10 Assemblies Unlimited Inc.

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

