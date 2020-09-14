Liquid Paraffin Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026, Covering Major Applications, Market Size & Growth, Product types, Key players, Focused Regions, Forecasting

Liquid Paraffin Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Liquid Paraffin Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Liquid Paraffin industry. Both established and new players in Liquid Paraffin industries can use the report to understand the Liquid Paraffin market.

Sasol

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Farabi Petrochem

Savita

Nippon Oil

CEPSA

SEOJIN CHEM

Sonneborn

MORESCO

KDOC

Atlas Setayesh Mehr

Gandhar Oil

FPCC

UNICORN

Sovereign

CNPC

Sinopec

ChemChina

Yitai Petro

Liquid Paraffin (sometimes also called Base Oil，White Mineral Oil，Liquid Paraffin Wax，Normal Paraffin，White Oil etc.) is a transparent, colourless, odourless, or almost odourless, oily liquid composed of saturated hydrocarbons came from petroleum, coal or natural gas etc. It is a complex composition of hydrocarbons and consists mainly of mixtures of straight-chain alkanes.

The liquid paraffin industry concentration is not high; there are a large number of manufacturers in the world, top ten players took up 2/3 of the global total market. But, the largest two producers share over 70% in China in the past years.

Many companies usually have several plants; and some plants are close to raw material source, such as China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, etc. There are some international big companies set up factories in Middle East, such as Shell, Sasol, Exxon Mobil, etc. because of the rich oil and gas resources there.

With the technology development of surfactant, many new types (E.g. MES) are replacing the traditional surfactant LBS, which is the end downstream of liquid paraffin. As we know, Sasol acquired the Condea, once the largest producer of liquid paraffin, but closed the paraffin plants with an output of about 200 K MT in Italy in 2007, after two years, Exxon Mobil closed its n- paraffin business. Simultaneously, Shell, Sasol and Exxon Mobil developed their GTL (Gas to liquid) business in Middle East in 2000s. Now, the Middle East becomes a new important market of liquid paraffin and LAB, etc.

The liquid paraffin, especially heavy liquid paraffin in China is mainly used to manufacture chlorinated paraffin 52, although liquid paraffin can be used in cosmetic, food, drugs, additives, solutions, etc.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of semiconductor silicon wafer brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the semiconductor silicon wafer field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Liquid Paraffin Market

The global Liquid Paraffin market is valued at 2128.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2258.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Liquid Paraffin Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

Liquid Paraffin Market Breakdown by Types:

Light Liquid Paraffin

Heavy Liquid Paraffin

Liquid Paraffin Market Breakdown by Application:

LAB

Chlorinated paraffin

Other

