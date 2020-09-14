Lithium Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Lithium Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Lithium market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Lithium Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Lithium Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Emerging Market of Electric Vehicles

– Electric vehicles have been increasingly used in most developed economies, and are fast replacing traditional vehicles. Lithium batteries can be categorized into two segments, namely, disposable and rechargeable. Disposable lithium batteries use lithium in the metallic form, as an anode, and these batteries have a long life (high charge density) compared to other standard batteries.

– Lithium is used in high-energy density, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which power the batteries in full-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles (EVs, PEV, and HEVs), respectively. Due to the growth in EV technology, as well as concerns over increased CO2 pollution from combustion engines and rising fuel costs, lithium has been put into widespread use in EV batteries.

– The major regions in which the production of electric vehicles is prominent include the European countries, such as Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Belgium, among others. It is estimated that Norway accounted for almost one-third of the total market share in 2018. This is expected to see a sharp surge in the coming years, due to the environment viable nature of electric vehicles, over other petrol/diesel-based cars in the automotive sector.

– Lithium-ion battery used in electric vehicles has a rechargeable nature and commendable lifetime. Moreover, EVs can also use rapid charging points that can top up the batteries to 80% capacity in around 30 minutes. All the aforementioned factors have helped electric vehicles gain popularity.

– Some of the major manufacturers of EV battery are Tesla, Nissan, General Motors, Volkswagen, and BMW, among others.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest consumer of lithium, globally, with majority of the consumption coming from China. China has salt lakes in Qinghai province, spodumene resources mainly in Xinjiang and Sichuan province, and lepidolite in Jiangxi province. The Indian lithium industry is expected to witness significant growth in the region, during forecast period, after China. Rise in technological developments and increasing need for cleaner energy sources have brought li-ion batteries on the forefront across various industries, as well as end-use sectors. Japan is one of the prominent regions for the lithium battery market, along with China and Korea, occupying a 96% market share in terms of battery capacity shipments. Lithium carbonate consumption decreased, owing to slower than anticipated growth of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, and the continued transfer of lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants from Japan to China. Japan’s lithium metal consumption decreased, owing to the relocation of primary battery manufacturing plants from Japan to Indonesia. Emerging economies are expected to increase the consumption of lithium in various end-use products. Owing to the increasing population, increase in regional acceptance of solar thermal and solar electric technologies (renewable heat) in emerging countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos, etc., are expected to increase the consumption of lithium in energy storage, in the coming years.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Lithium market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Lithium Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Usage and Demand by Portable Consumer Electronics (Batteries)

4.1.3 Rising Demand from the Glass-making Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Demand Supply Gap in the Lithium Market

4.2.2 Floundering Lithium Producing Start-ups

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal

5.1.2 Compound

5.1.2.1 Carbonate

5.1.2.2 Chloride

5.1.2.3 Hydroxide

5.1.3 Alloy

5.2 Traditional Application

5.2.1 Battery

5.2.2 Lubricant

5.2.3 Aluminum Smelting & Alloy

5.2.4 Air Treatment

5.2.5 Medical

5.2.6 Glass & Ceramics

5.2.7 Metallurgy (Iron & Steel Coatings)

5.2.8 Polymer

5.2.9 Other Traditional Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Industrial

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Electric Vehicle

5.3.4 Energy Storage

5.3.5 Medical

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Russia

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Nordic Countries

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Chile

5.4.4.4 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Altura Mining Limited

6.4.3 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

6.4.4 Critical Elements Corporation

6.4.5 FMC Corporation (FMC Lithium)

6.4.6 Galaxy Resources Limited

6.4.7 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Lithium Americas

6.4.9 Nemaska Lithium

6.4.10 Neometals Ltd

6.4.11 Orocobre Limited

6.4.12 Sayona Mining Limited

6.4.13 Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.

6.4.14 SQM

6.4.15 Novo Litio Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Adoption in Smart Grid Electricity

7.2 Aerospace and Defense Sector: Blue Ocean Market

